Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Three Takeaways: Bolts Offense in A Good Spot, Joseph-Day Feeling Comfortable on Defense 

Aug 03, 2022 at 12:44 PM
Chargers Staff Headshots on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
Cory Kennedy

Seasonal Content Assistant

coach

Below are three takeaways from podium sessions on the seventh day of Chargers Training Camp:

Brandon Staley sees confidence, 'larger menu of plays' from Bolts offense

Wednesday's practice was a shorter one, with the Chargers not [racticing in full pads and only going for an hour or so. Even so, there was still plenty of intensity and competition.

Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley said after practice that the intensity is exactly "where it should be" at this point in camp, and emphasized the importance of building a foundation on the practice field. With seven practices in the books, Staley also gave his evaluation of how the Bolts' offense has looked so far.

"They have very good operation and chemistry. It starts up front, the confidence that that group has playing together," Staley said. "They're playing physical up front, a clean operation, and they're blocking good players. I can really see how they're playing together.

"I think the skill players are very sure of who they're playing with," Staley added. "I think we're able to call a much larger menu of plays for these guys, specifically for these guys."

Some new faces have made an impact early on, as wide receiver DeAndre Carter had a pair of touchdown catches Wednesday. Tight end Gerald Everett has also looked solid, and second-year wide receiver Joshua Palmer is more comfortable in his sophomore season.

Staley explained why there's even more to be excited about at this point at camp:

"They're a tough cover. I knew that last year in camp," Staley said. "Each and every day, I was like, 'Hey, this is a tough cover.' But, now, it's so much tougher because they know have an ever further command of the system.

"Now, they're able to play even more confidently," Staley added. "Really excited about where they're at, and they have to continue to improve."

Everett's versatility showing at practice

During Everett's introductory press conference back in April, he explained how he views himself as more of an athlete and playmaker rather than a 'traditional tight end'. On the seventh day of camp, No. 7 continued to show flashes of his playmaking ability within the Bolts offense.

Everett has displayed that versatility in his career, whether it's picking up yards after the catch, lining up in the backfield or even getting handoffs on jet sweeps.

Everett talked about his ability to execute those kinds of plays and what type of assets he looks to be on gamedays.

"If I can contribute to the offense or the team, if I'm able to do it, then I think that it should be incorporated," Everett said of his ability to execute jet sweeps and screens. "I'd be happy to equip the offense with those types of things, whether it be jet sweep and screens or pass protection, it doesn't really matter. Just one of the few things I want to add to the dimensions they already have."

Everett, who has set a new high in receiving yards each year of his career, also talked about what goals he has for himself in 2022.

"I want to do better than I did last year," Everett said. "I think that should be a key component as you progress in this league, really with anything in life. You should try to eclipse yourself in the previous year and previous term. I want to show that I'm more of a complete player than last year."

Everett is teaming up up with fellow tight end Donald Parham, Jr., who has made big plays of his own at camp. Everett talked about their growing relationship and which athlete Parham's 6-foot-8 frame reminds him of.

"He's huge [laughter]. He's like LeBron [James] playing tight end. I definitely want to complement him and [TE] Tre' [McKitty]. We're going to have a great unit," Everett said.

Joseph-Day talks complexity of the defensive scheme, facing Chargers O-line

Another one of the Chargers new offseason additions also spoke after Wednesday's practice.

Defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day opened up about how his familiarity with the defensive scheme has allowed him to fit right in with the Bolts new-look defense at camp.

"I would say it's complex," Joseph-Day said of Staley's scheme. "I would say it adapts. It adapts to whoever we play, and I think that's what makes Coach Staley such a great coach, what makes his defense such a complex defense.

"He's able to adapt to whoever we're playing, at least with my time and past experience with him. We were able to play multiple things, we do multiple coverages and stuff like that," Joseph-Day added. "So, it's pretty cool. I think we're very adaptable, and it's very cool to see."

The offensive and defensive lines engaged in 1-on-1 battles at Monday and Tuesday's practice. Joseph-Day on Wednesday talked about what he's seen from the Bolts' O-line group so far, and why teammate Corey Linsley is one of the best centers in the league.

"Corey Linsley, I believe, is the best center in the league. He's the best center I've faced, by far," Joseph-Day said. "I remember in 2020 when we were the number one defense facing him at Green Bay. He's by far the best center I've faced.

"Then you've got [Matt] Feiler, eight-year vet, very good, stout. A lot more athletic than people think. I feel like for a guy that size, being able to move the way he does is really impressive," Joseph-Day continued. "And then [Rashawn] Slater, obviously, a great anchor, real athletic, can move, as well, strong.

"Then, obviously, with the rookie, Zion [Johnson], I think he has a lot of tangibles that are really good," Joseph-Day added. "Good lower half, strong hands, smart, obviously, because you see him out here running plays and I'll see him — it doesn't look like he messes up very often, so that's what you want in an O-lineman."

The Bolts have a scheduled off day from practice on Thursday. On Friday the team will return to practice for the eighth practice of camp, with practice open to the public again starting at 8 a.m.

Bolt Up for 2022!

Secure your 2022 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Three Takeaways: Matt Feiler Takes Notice of Zion Johnson's Progression

Veteran guard says rookie can be "lock-down" offensive linemen in the league

news

Three Takeaways: Nasir Adderley Talks On-Field Growth in Year 2 of Defensive Scheme

"When you're not thinking about what you have to do, you're able to look at a lot more and play a lot faster. It's definitely been really beneficial."

news

Three Takeaways: Depth, Star Power Highlight Early Days of Chargers Camp

"When you have great players on both sides of the ball, somebody might have that day, somebody might have [the other]. But yeah, it's been a lot of going back and forth."

news

Three Takeaways: Austin Ekeler Says Chargers Are Getting Back Into Rhythm After Day 3

"The intensity today was the highest that it's been, so that's good. That means people are starting to understand, people are starting to feel like themselves again."

news

Three Takeaways: Bosa Outlines Bond With Mack, Allen Feels Fresh Entering Year 10

"Me and Khalil, I feel like we are going to have a great bond by the end of this year."

news

Three Takeaways: Bolts Excited After Opening Camp, Herbert Outlines Personal Goals in 2022

"My personal goal is just to be the best quarterback and teammate that I can be. I try not to look too much into statistics. I think that can kind of skew or throw you off from what you are trying to accomplish."

news

Three Takeaways From the Chargers' Two-Day Minicamp

From live 7-on-7 drills, to a closest-to-the-pin golfing competition, take a look at takeaways from the action at Chargers minicamp this week.

news

Three Takeaways: Donald Parham Jr.'s Return to the Field

"I really had to take my time & think about if this was something I wanted to do for the rest of my career."

news

Three Takeaways: 'Something Special Going On' as Bolts Continue Offseason Prep

"Every position has All-Pro, Super Bowl, superstar talent. You can see it when we practice. It's amazing."

news

Three Takeaways: Derwin James Talks Taking His Leadership to 'Another Level' in 2022

From his role as a leader to suiting up with his new teammates on defense, see what the Pro Bowl safety had to say after the first practice of OTAs.

news

Three Takeaways: Why Justin Herbert Feels The Chargers Are 'Miles Ahead' of Where They Were Last Season

From the new weapons on offense to heading into year three on the Bolts, see what Justin Herbert had to say during his press conference on Monday.

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.

video

Chargers Partner with Fresh Vine Wine, Co-Owned by Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough

The Chargers announced a new multi-year partnership with Fresh Vine Wine, owned by entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, to feature their wine at select bars at SoFi Stadium! To celebrate the announcement, Dobrev and Hough cheered on the Chargers at the team's first home game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, August 22.

video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.

video

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough Vlog Their Trip to SoFi Stadium

Entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough crash the Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers preseason game at SoFi Stadium! Join them for a vlog of their tour of the one-of-a-kind NFL stadium as they promote their lifestyle wine brand, Fresh Vine Wine.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

news

Los Angeles Chargers and Fresh Vine Wine Announce Partnership

Celebrities Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough partner with the Chargers for a new SoFi Stadium offering.

news

Trey Pipkins III: Earning the 'Right' Role

"Whenever you can get out there and kind of reaffirm to yourself that this is where you're supposed to be and you can do this, it's always good for the confidence."

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Tight End Sage Surratt

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Sage Surratt.

gallery

Photos: Back Together with the Bolt Fam

Check out some shots of the Bolt Fam packing the Jack Hammett Sports Complex on Back Together Saturday!

news

Top Quotes | Joey Bosa, Keenan Allen & Joe Lombardi Recap Day 2 of Camp

See what members of the Chargers had to say about the team after the second day of practice in Costa Mesa

gallery

Photos: The Bolts Report for Training Camp 2022

Check out the best photos of the squad rolling in for the start of camp

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Safety JT Woods

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed safety JT Woods to a rookie contract. The Bolts selected Woods in the third round with the No. 79 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Running Back Isaiah Spiller

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed running back Isaiah Spiller to a rookie contract. The Bolts selected Spiller in the fourth round with the No. 123 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Guard Zion Johnson

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed guard Zion Johnson to a rookie contract. The Bolts selected Johnson with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Defensive Lineman Morgan Fox

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Morgan Fox.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Zack Bailey Off Waivers

The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed guard/tackle Zack Bailey off waivers.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Five Members of 2022 Draft Class

The Los Angeles Chargers announced that they signed five players selected in the 2022 NFL Draft to rookie contracts — UCLA defensive lineman Otito Ogbonnia (No. 160 overall), Georgia offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer (No. 195), Wake Forest defensive back Ja'Sir Taylor (No. 214), Mississippi defensive back Deane Leonard (No. 236) and Purdue fullback Zander Horvath (No. 260).

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Outside Linebacker Kyle Van Noy

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Cornerback Bryce Callahan

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Bryce Callahan.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Undrafted Free Agents

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with the following undrafted free agents on Saturday after the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft:

video

Bolt Up: 2022 Draft Hype Video

Take a look back at the Chargers draft picks through the years as the start of the 2022 NFL Draft draws near and who the Chargers will select with their first round pick will be revealed.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Offensive Lineman Will Clapp

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed center/guard Will Clapp.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Linebacker Troy Reeder

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Troy Reeder.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Wide Receiver DeAndre Carter

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver DeAndre Carter.

video

All In: Offseason Special | Arms Race

Go behind the scenes of the Chargers blockbuster 2022 free agency on this special offseason episode of All In powered by Bud Light. See how the acquisitions of six-time Pro Bowl linebacker Khalil Mack, star cornerback J.C. Jackson and more came together as the Bolts begin loading up for the arms race for the AFC West.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Tight End Gerald Everett

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Gerald Everett.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Punter JK Scott

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed punter JK Scott.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Christian Covington

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with defensive lineman Christian Covington.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Chase Daniel

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed quarterback Chase Daniel.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Dustin Hopkins

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed kicker Dustin Hopkins to a multi-year contract.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Announce Free Agency Moves

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with Pro Bowl cornerback J.C. Jackson, defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day, defensive lineman Austin Johnson and long snapper Josh Harris.

news

Chargers Acquire Six-Time Pro Bowl Outside Linebacker Khalil Mack

The Los Angeles Chargers today announced the team has acquired outside linebacker Khalil Mack from the Chicago Bears. In exchange, the Chargers will send a 2022 second-round draft pick and a 2023 sixth-round selection to Chicago.

Latest News
Advertising