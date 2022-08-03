Three Takeaways: Bolts Offense in A Good Spot, Joseph-Day Feeling Comfortable on Defense 

Joseph-Day talks complexity of the defensive scheme, facing Chargers O-line

Another one of the Chargers new offseason additions also spoke after Wednesday's practice.

Defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day opened up about how his familiarity with the defensive scheme has allowed him to fit right in with the Bolts new-look defense at camp.

"I would say it's complex," Joseph-Day said of Staley's scheme. "I would say it adapts. It adapts to whoever we play, and I think that's what makes Coach Staley such a great coach, what makes his defense such a complex defense.

"He's able to adapt to whoever we're playing, at least with my time and past experience with him. We were able to play multiple things, we do multiple coverages and stuff like that," Joseph-Day added. "So, it's pretty cool. I think we're very adaptable, and it's very cool to see."

The offensive and defensive lines engaged in 1-on-1 battles at Monday and Tuesday's practice. Joseph-Day on Wednesday talked about what he's seen from the Bolts' O-line group so far, and why teammate Corey Linsley is one of the best centers in the league.

"Corey Linsley, I believe, is the best center in the league. He's the best center I've faced, by far," Joseph-Day said. "I remember in 2020 when we were the number one defense facing him at Green Bay. He's by far the best center I've faced.

"Then you've got [Matt] Feiler, eight-year vet, very good, stout. A lot more athletic than people think. I feel like for a guy that size, being able to move the way he does is really impressive," Joseph-Day continued. "And then [Rashawn] Slater, obviously, a great anchor, real athletic, can move, as well, strong.

"Then, obviously, with the rookie, Zion [Johnson], I think he has a lot of tangibles that are really good," Joseph-Day added. "Good lower half, strong hands, smart, obviously, because you see him out here running plays and I'll see him — it doesn't look like he messes up very often, so that's what you want in an O-lineman."