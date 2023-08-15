'I'm Getting There': J.C. Jackson Details Progression Through Training Camp

Okoye reflects on 'amazing moment'

The last couple days have been quite unforgettable for Chargers defensive lineman CJ Okoye.

Okoye, who was allocated to the Bolts as part of the NFL's International Pathway Program this past offseason, tallied a sack in his first ever organized football game on Saturday against the Rams.

And since then, Okoye's incredible story has made headlines through the NFL world, as the defensive lineman continues to marvel at not only the last couple of days, but the last year of his life as he continues to try and improve everyday.

"It was an amazing moment for me," Okoye said. "Watching it is like putting all this together, in one, it was a moment for me. it was amazing moment seeing my teammates, see my D-line room go crazy like that. I wish to go back there again."

"This time last year, I was in Nigeria. I didn't even know if I would come to the [United] States or play football," Okoye later added. "Sometimes it hits me, 'You're in the States with the Chargers in the NFL. You need to make the most out of it.' I'm shocked every day, but I still need to go out and do my thing."

The sideline reaction to Okoye's sack tells the story of how much support the team has given him — and it's something that means a lot to him.

"Teaching someone something and seeing them make progress shows that you're a good teacher," Okoye said. "I believe — I know — I need to learn more. But seeing them go crazy like that for me it means a lot. I know if I asked them for more, they can give me more.

"It's an amazing feeling seeing my D-line room go 100 for me cause they know I would do the same for them," Okoye added.

By now, Okoye's story has been heard around the NFL World, as he even joined the Rich Eisen Show Tuesday.

But the defensive linemen wouldn't call himself a celebrity just yet.

Okoye continues to have an even keel approach to try and continue to improve his game, as he progresses through his football journey.

"I don't think I'm a celebrity yet, it's just my story. I have never played football, just magically got a sack," Okoye said. "I won't lie, it's an awesome feeling but you don't go too high, you don't go too low just stay in the middle and do your thing.