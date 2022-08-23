From the Podium | Murray Motivated in Return to Practice Field

Below are three takeaways from podium sessions before the Chargers 18th training camp practice:

Murray grateful after return from injury

Chargers linebacker Kenneth Murray, Jr., faced adversity in his second NFL season, with injuries limiting him to 11 games with six starts. But Monday was a step in the right direction for Murray, as he was able to return to the practice field for the first time this offseason due to an ankle injury.

The third-year linebacker spoke to media members Tuesday and went into detail on how he's handled adversity, plus his approach to the 2022 season.

"I truly believe that adversity comes and it either makes you or breaks you," Murray said. "My life and who I am, I choose to use that to forge me into what I become today.

"Like I said before, I thrive on going out there and showing that every day," Murray added. "That's just how I feel about this season and how I am approaching that this season is just every day just responding and showing who the hell I am. Period. That's just how I feel."

During the 2020 season, Murray set a team record for most combined tackles by a rookie in a single season with 107, surpassing the mark set by Derwin James, Jr., back in 2018. Murray aid he's 'taking advantage of every opportunity' in his return to the practice field.

"Honestly, I truly do believe that everything that I've been through up to this point has been preparing me for this moment," he said. "That's why I would say before I come out here with a grateful heart, trying to just take advantage of every opportunity. I attack every day as that."

Chargers Defensive Coordinator Renaldo Hill said Murray's return to the field was a welcome one.

"We're excited to get Kenneth back," Hill said. "I've been seeing him in the meetings going through all of the checks and going through the adjustments there, and now we get a chance to get him on the field.