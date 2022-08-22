From the Podium | Coach Staley Talks Right Tackle Battle

Johnson learning quickly from NFL competition

Entering his first year in the NFL, guard Zion Johnson has gotten an early look at what the league is like.

Even in his limited action during preseason, the 17th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft noticed the differences from college to the pros.

"The process leading up to the game is a lot different than college," Johnson said. "Things are really fine-tuned; everything is for a purpose. Whereas I felt like in college, things were longer.

"I felt like our preparation for the game was very detailed and gave us the best chance of playing our best," Johnson added.

The week following his first NFL preseason action, Johnson got some more work during the joint practices against the Cowboys. After seeing his defensive line for the majority of camp, he used these practices as a learning experience, specifically for his technique.

"It felt pretty good to go against a new team, a team that their defensive line is quite different than ours in terms of how they play, what they stress in their defensive line," Johnson said. "It was a good experience, I felt like there was some good, there was some bad, but a lot to learn from.

"I would say more so what I learned was from a technical point of view. Little things that I need to fix that I get with my coach [offensive Line Coach Brendan Nugent]. We stress that every time we watch the film," Johnson added.

With Week 1 inching closer and closer, the rookie sees a lot of value in the extra work he's gotten from opposing defensive lines.