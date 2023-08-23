Here's What Brandon Staley Learned About the Bolts in Training Camp

One final chance

Not only does the Chargers final preseason game Friday mark the official turning of the page to the regular season, but it's the last time for players on the roster to make their final impressions.

The Bolts have seen a number of younger players get meaningful run during the joint practices and the first two preseason games.

But as Staley noted, Friday's game is just as big in the process of evaluating the talent.

"This preseason game is going to be important for us, finishing the evaluation on a lot of young guys and guys who are competing for roles on this team," Staley said. "We're going to try to go San Francisco and win this football game and give the guys the right opportunity to be able to showcase what they need to so we can make the best decisions that we can."

It's also the last time some of the rookie draft class can make an impression for the regular season, as they look to carve out a role on both sides of the ball.

The first two preseason games have been big for the rookies to get their first in-game feel of the NFL and gain more confidence.

For a rookie the learning doesn't stop even with camp done, but the preseason games go a long way in helping them feel more and more comfortable as a pro.

"It went pretty well, I guess. I made a play, but for sure a lot of plays I left out there, so just have to keep stacking days," outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu said about his second preseason game.

"I feel way more comfortable compared to the first game to the second game," Tuipulotu added. "Hopefully I can keep building and keep getting better."

And as valuable as the practices are, in-game action is just as important when it comes to the learning process for those starting their NFL careers.