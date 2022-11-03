Bolts Emphasizing 3rd-Down Success Against Falcons

Below are three takeaways from Chargers Offensive Coordinator Joe Lombardi, Chargers Defensive Coordinator Renaldo Hill and left tackle Jamaree Salyer from Thursday's media sessions.

Bolts focused on 3rd downs

Coming out of the bye week, the Bolts are making third downs a focal point on both sides of the ball.

Both Chargers Offensive Coordinator Joe Lombardi and Chargers Defensive Coordinator Renaldo Hill emphasized areas on that down where the team can be better in the final 10 games.

Offensively, the Bolts are tied for 13th overall with a third-down success rate of 40.57 percent. Atlanta's defense ranks 30th at 47.06 percent.

Lombardi said Thursday that the bye week was spent focused on situational football, which includes moving the chains on the crucial down.

"I think we have had a little bit of shuffling guys in and out. Like I've said before, each group that you have based on the defense you're facing, it's just finding that right formula," Lombardi said of the offense's third-down performance. "Some of it is better planning, better play-calling, better execution. Everyone just picking it up a little bit."

And while the Chargers have endured some injuries on that side of the ball, Lombardi wasn't about to make any excuses there.

"I think everything has something to do with it. I do think that we do have enough talent to be better," Lombardi said. "It's just everyone coming together, working a little harder and being a little better."

Defensively, the Bolts are 17th overall with a third-down success rate of 40.96 percent. Atlanta's offense ranks 6th at 44.94 percent.

Hill said the Bolts defensive staff certainly looked at how they can be better on third downs, but added they key is to get the Falcons into third-and-long situations.

Atlanta has faced a whopping 24 different scenarios of third-and-10 or more, converting just six of them. Quarterback Marcus Mariota has thrown two of his six interceptions this season on such plays.

"That reflection in the bye week is also looking at what gave us success in the past," Hill said. "I don't want to reveal what [Head Coach Brandon] Staley and I have done in the past that was successful, but it's more like looking back at some of that stuff, seeing if we have been doing those things in this situation. That's another way to get better, seeing what our calls are, seeing how we can help our players.