Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Staley, Chargers Ready for 2nd Half of Season

Nov 09, 2022 at 04:11 PM
Omar_Headshot_For_Site
IMG_3902
by Omar Navarro & Eric Smith
FTP 11.09

Below are three takeaways from Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley and defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day from Wednesday's media sessions:

Chargers enter second half of the season

The Chargers returned to the practice field Wednesday to began preparation for their primetime matchup against the 49ers on Sunday Night Football.

With the league now approaching Week 10, this marks the second half of the season, as the final stretch of the year rapidly approaches.

Sitting at 5-3, the Chargers season has hit some bumps along the way. Still, Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley knows that the season is far from over.

"I think, for us, the season is nowhere near the finish," Staley said. "I think you have to understand that there is a long way to go. I think that just because we have been through a lot doesn't mean there is not going to be a lot more that happens. We have to be ready for a lot more to happen."

A lot has in fact happened, with injuries to key players being one of them. But Staley says that the team must be prepared for what's to come — a message that he's relating to them.

"A lot has happened and a lot more is going to happen, and that's what I want our team to be ready for is that that is going to be a fact in the last part of the season, moving forward," Staley said.

Out of the final nine games remaining on the schedule, four of them are currently set to kickoff in primetime, including the next two weeks — this Sunday's contest against the 49ers and the Week 11 matchup at home against the Chiefs.

A national stage is an opportunity for the team to showcase their level of talent, but defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day does not believe it adds any extra pressure.

"Honestly no, I don't think the lights or cameras add any of that," Joseph-Day said. "I think at the end of the day, playing this game of football you want to play your best product out on the field.

"I think each and every week we try to emphasize that. It happens just to be primetime and it's cool," Joseph-Day added.

The Bolts are grateful to be able to play in primetime, but are not overly worried about that, as they team knows the level of opponent that awaits them on Sunday.

"It's a blessing for sure, people are going to be able to watch our team, watch who the Chargers are," Joseph-Day said. "We're just more so focused on the little things that lead up to this game this week, because it's a big one for sure."

Johnson's absence a loss for interior D-Line

The Chargers received some unfortunate news following the win over the Falcons this past Sunday.

After leaving the game in the second half, defensive lineman Austin Johnson's status was updated by Staley on Monday.

"Austin Johnson has an injury to his MCL and a fracture to his knee, and he will be out for the season," Staley said.

Johnson had put together a good season on the interior of the defensive line, and his absence will be felt on the field. But Staley says that Johnson will still contribute in a different way.

"I'm really disappointed because Austin [Johnson] has been fantastic since he's gotten here," Staley said on Monday. "I love coaching him, we love coaching him, but this is part of the NFL. We'll get him back here soon.

"He's going to stay with us and he is going to be a key contributor, helping these guys throughout the rest of the season," Staley added.

On Wednesday, defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko was signed to the active roster from the practice squad and in a corresponding move, placed Johnson on Injured Reserve.

Fehoko now joins an interior with Joseph-Day, Morgan Fox, Jerry Tillery, Christian Covington and Otito Ogbonnia — all players who have seen the field for the Bolts this year.

This week of practice will be big in deciding who will take over for Johnson according to Staley, as they are going to let them compete in preparation for a 49ers team with a dynamic run game.

"We're going to let guys compete during practice and see how practice goes," Staley said. "We're going to be looking from within our team, but we want to get those guys a fair chance to compete, get them the reps so that we can see them, and make our decisions later on in the week."

Joseph-Day who, like Johnson, was brought in this past offseason to sure up the interior of the defensive line, talked about the loss, adding that while you can't make up for a loss like his, there are players that will be ready to step up.

"That's the thing, I don't think you can make up for a loss like that. It's a big loss for sure," Joseph-Day said. "But, we do have players that ready to step up, guys like [Christian Covington], guys like [Breiden] Fehoko, [Morgan] Fox obviously, he's been doing a good job all season.

"Can't replace a guy like that. Nothing but prayers and thoughts to Austin as he recovers. We just have to go out there and play for him," Joseph-Day added.

Scenes from Cameron Dicker's Player of the Week Performance

Check out the best photos from Cameron Dicker's game-winning FG performance in Atlanta, after just being signed to the team on Thursday, that earned him AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors for Week 9 of the 2022 season.

221109_DickerPoW_Gallery_001
1 / 27
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221109_DickerPoW_Gallery_002
2 / 27
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221109_DickerPoW_Gallery_003
3 / 27
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221109_DickerPoW_Gallery_004
4 / 27
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221109_DickerPoW_Gallery_005
5 / 27
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221109_DickerPoW_Gallery_006
6 / 27
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221109_DickerPoW_Gallery_007
7 / 27
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221109_DickerPoW_Gallery_008
8 / 27
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221109_DickerPoW_Gallery_009
9 / 27
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221109_DickerPoW_Gallery_010
10 / 27
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221109_DickerPoW_Gallery_011
11 / 27
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221109_DickerPoW_Gallery_012
12 / 27
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221109_DickerPoW_Gallery_013
13 / 27
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221109_DickerPoW_Gallery_014
14 / 27
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221109_DickerPoW_Gallery_015
15 / 27
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221109_DickerPoW_Gallery_016
16 / 27
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221109_DickerPoW_Gallery_017
17 / 27
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221109_DickerPoW_Gallery_018
18 / 27
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221109_DickerPoW_Gallery_019
19 / 27
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221109_DickerPoW_Gallery_020
20 / 27
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221109_DickerPoW_Gallery_021
21 / 27
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221109_DickerPoW_Gallery_022
22 / 27
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221109_DickerPoW_Gallery_023
23 / 27
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221109_DickerPoW_Gallery_024
24 / 27
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221109_DickerPoW_Gallery_025
25 / 27
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221109_DickerPoW_Gallery_026
26 / 27
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221109_DickerPoW_Gallery_027
27 / 27
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Staley provides injury updates

Staley on Wednesday provided injury updates for a handful of players, beginning with wide receiver Keenan Allen.

"Keenan is day-to-day. He's working back [from a hamstring injury]," Staley said. "I don't think you will see him out there at practice today, but day-to-day."

"We'll find out a lot more as the week goes on," Staley added when asked if he would play Sunday. "That's kind of what it's going to be here for a while. It's not going to be weeks, but it will be day-to-day."

As for Trey Pipkins III, who is dealing with a sprained MCL, Staley said the right tackle is "sore."

"It will probably be a game-time decision for him, but working his way back," Staley said.

Staley also provided an update on outside linebacker Chris Rumph II, who also has a sprained MCL.

"He's day-to-day," Staley said. "There is a chance that he can play in this game, but he's going to be day-to-day and it will be more of a game-time decision."

In the longer term, Mike Williams is week-to-week with a high ankle sprain.

As for Joey Bosa, Staley said the outside linebacker continues to rehab from a groin injury at Hoag Performance Center, but it's still too early to determine when he'll return to practice.

"I just know that he's back in the building. It's good to see him," Staley said. "He's not there for practice yet. We'll let you know when he's going to come back to practice.

"He is in good spirits," Staley added. "I think that we're getting closer to that practice point, just don't know exactly when that is going to be."

Staley added that defensive tackle Austin Johnson is going on Injured Reserve with a fractured left knee and sprained MCL.

Bolt Up for 2023!

Secure your 2023 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Palmer, Carter Come Up Clutch in Week 9 Win

"Josh Palmer stepped up. He had to be wide receiver [No. 1] today and had his first career 100-yard receiving game. Proud of that kid."

news

Bolts Emphasizing 3rd-Down Success Against Falcons

"It's just finding that right formula. Some of it is better planning, better play-calling, better execution. Everyone just picking it up a little bit."

news

Joey Bosa Back in the Building, Keenan Allen Updates Hamstring Injury

"Joey Bosa's recovery, he's back in the building and doing well...the progress has been positive and we're excited about that."

news

James, Mack Leading the Way for Bolts Defense

"We're going to keep rallying behind those guys ... we know that they're going to keep rising to the occasion, as well."

news

Bolts Get Back to Work After Primetime Win

"I think that this locker room believes in one another. I think that it's been on display through six games so far."

news

Tranquill Ignites Bolts Defense With 4th-Quarter Sack

"The roar you get from the crowd and the momentum, it just feels good. The energy feels good, the sideline feels good."

news

Bolts Offense Focused on Repeat Success in Run Game

"It makes it so much easier on everyone involved when you run the ball well. It's encouraging, but every week is a new week."

news

Callahan Adding 'Veteran Presence' To The Bolts Secondary

"I think that he has been a real bright spot for our defense. He's been so consistent through five games...he's having an excellent year."

news

Gilman Makes Game-Changing Interception In 1st Start of the Season

The third-year safety made a key interception that led to a 30-28 Chargers win over the Browns

news

Chargers Linebacker Duo Playing "Lights Out" So Far in 2022

"They are playing fast. They are playing lights out and that's what you want."

news

Donald Parham "Trending" Toward Week 5 Return

"I feel like I'm getting the work back in, continue to build a role on this team. It's really exciting for me."

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.

video

Between 2 Kegs: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs. Shawne Merriman

Do you think you can win in a fight against Mike Tyson? If the WWE called you to perform at Wrestlemania would you go? On this episode we get to find out more with Shawne Merriman and Sebastian Joseph-Day over a game of Between 2 Kegs, presented by Bud Light

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Falcons Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9 at Mercedes Benz Stadium.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Keelan Doss to Active Roster; Place Donald Parham Jr. on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Keelan Doss to the active roster from the team's practice squad and placed tight end Donald Parham Jr., on Reserve/Injured. In addition, Los Angeles activated kicker Cameron Dicker and cornerback Kemon Hall from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Jeremiah Attaochu; Place J.C. Jackson on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed outside linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu. In a corresponding move, the team placed cornerback J.C. Jackson on Reserve/Injured.

video

Let's Play: DeAndre Carter vs. Gerald Everett in Madden 23

On the latest edition of Let's Play, DeAndre Carter & Gerald Everett go head-to-head for a game of Madden 23. See who wins the matchup between these two LA Chargers playmakers. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Bolt Up: Seahawks vs Chargers Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 7 at SoFi Stadium.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Michael Bandy to Active Roster; Place Joshua Kelley on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Michael Bandy to the active roster from the team's practice squad and placed running back Joshua Kelley on Reserve/Injured. The team also elevated kicker Taylor Bertolet from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

video

All In: Episode 5 | The Breaking Point

On the fifth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go behind running back Joshua Kelley's emergence as the complementary back to RB1 Austin Ekeler and how the Chargers kickstarted their run game after the first three weeks of the season.

video

Let's Play: Breiden Fehoko vs. Christian Covington in NHL 22

On the latest edition of Let's Play, Breiden Fehoko & Christian Covington go head-to-head for a game of NHL 22. See who wins the matchup between these two LA Chargers defensive ends. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Broncos Hype Video

The Chargers return home for a primetime clash with the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Michael Bandy and Foster Sarell

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Michael Bandy and tackle Foster Sarell from the practice squad for Monday's game.

video

Between 2 Kegs: Kyle Van Noy vs. Shawne Merriman

On the second episode of season two of Between 2 Kegs, Kyle Van Noy goes lights out against Shawne Merriman in pong. From the worst advice Shawne ever got on the field to a story from Kyle's days on the Patriots: Belichick vs Gronk, find out who takes the win in Between 2 Kegs powered by Bud Light.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Michael Bandy and Taylor Bertolet

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Michael Bandy and kicker Taylor Bertolet from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Browns Hype Video

The Chargers travel to First Energy Stadium to take on the Cleveland Browns in Week 5.

video

All In: Episode 4 | Chosen

On the fourth episode of ALL IN Season 2, follow second-year cornerback Asante Samuel, Jr.'s journey to and through the NFL, from his roots in Florida football, his marquee matchup vs elite wide receiver Davante Adams in Week 1, and the relentless mentality he brings to every snap.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Michael Bandy

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Michael Bandy from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Texans Hype Video

The Chargers hit the road to take on the Houston Texans in Week 4.

video

Between 2 Kegs: Mike Williams vs. Shawne Merriman

On the premiere of season two of Between 2 Kegs, Shawne faces off against Mike Williams. Watch to see who wins as they talk about Mike's most memorable parties at Clemson, the story of the first time Merriman hit LT at practice his rookie year, and more. Powered by Bud Light.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Tight End Richard Rodgers

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated tight end Richard Rodgers from the practice squad for Sunday's game. The team also downgraded tight end Donald Parham Jr., to doutbtful.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Jaguars Hype Video

The Chargers return home to SoFi Stadium to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 3.

video

All In: Episode 3 | First Blood

On the third episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access as the 2022 LA Chargers begin their season and see who will draw first blood in the battle for the highly competitive AFC West. Go behind the scenes of the Bolts' first two games vs the Raiders & Chiefs.

video

Coming Soon | All In Season 2, Episode 3

Get an exclusive look at the LA Chargers as they begin the 2022 season and battle against two AFC West opponents. Check out episode 3 of All In Season 2 on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com Friday, September 23rd at 10am.

news

Chargers Elevate Jason Moore, Jr. and Richard Rodgers

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Jason Moore Jr., and tight end Richard Rodgers from the practice squad for Thursday night's game.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers at Chiefs Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the the Kansas City Chiefs to open the first ever Prime Video Thursday Night Football in Kansas City for Week 2.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Christian Covington to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Christian Covington to the active roster from the team's practice squad. To make room for Covington on the active roster, the Chargers waived defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Raiders Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the the Las Vegas Raiders to open the 2022 NFL season in Week 1 at SoFi Stadium.

news

Chargers Elevate Kemon Hall & Richard Rodgers for Week 1

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated cornerback Kemon Hall and tight end Richard Rodgers from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

video

All In: Episode 2 | Football 202

On the second episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the 2022 LA Chargers. With quarterback Justin Herbert entering Year 2 in Joe Lombardi's offensive scheme, the Bolts are set on stacking upon their success in his record-breaking 2021 season and making a run in 2022.

news

5 Things to Watch for in 2nd Episode of 'All In'

Here's a look at key storylines from the second episode of the all-access show

Latest News
Advertising