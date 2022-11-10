Staley, Chargers Ready for 2nd Half of Season

Chargers enter second half of the season

The Chargers returned to the practice field Wednesday to began preparation for their primetime matchup against the 49ers on Sunday Night Football.

With the league now approaching Week 10, this marks the second half of the season, as the final stretch of the year rapidly approaches.

Sitting at 5-3, the Chargers season has hit some bumps along the way. Still, Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley knows that the season is far from over.

"I think, for us, the season is nowhere near the finish," Staley said. "I think you have to understand that there is a long way to go. I think that just because we have been through a lot doesn't mean there is not going to be a lot more that happens. We have to be ready for a lot more to happen."

A lot has in fact happened, with injuries to key players being one of them. But Staley says that the team must be prepared for what's to come — a message that he's relating to them.

"A lot has happened and a lot more is going to happen, and that's what I want our team to be ready for is that that is going to be a fact in the last part of the season, moving forward," Staley said.

Out of the final nine games remaining on the schedule, four of them are currently set to kickoff in primetime, including the next two weeks — this Sunday's contest against the 49ers and the Week 11 matchup at home against the Chiefs.

A national stage is an opportunity for the team to showcase their level of talent, but defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day does not believe it adds any extra pressure.

"Honestly no, I don't think the lights or cameras add any of that," Joseph-Day said. "I think at the end of the day, playing this game of football you want to play your best product out on the field.

"I think each and every week we try to emphasize that. It happens just to be primetime and it's cool," Joseph-Day added.

The Bolts are grateful to be able to play in primetime, but are not overly worried about that, as they team knows the level of opponent that awaits them on Sunday.