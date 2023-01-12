Bolts Run Game Focused on Bringing Balance in Jacksonville 

Offensive balance 'important' in road playoff game

When the Bolts offense heads to play in Jacksonville on Saturday, the running game will once again be an X-factor.

The Chargers ability to run the ball has been something that's been up and down throughout the year, but now that it's January, it will need to be an area the team needs to find success in.

Chargers Offensive Coordinator Joe Lombardi knows that creating a balance against a defensive line like the Jaguars is necessary to put themselves in a position to win.

"I think it is very important, especially against a front like this," Lombardi said. "They're a good pass-rushing group. You don't want them to just tee off every single play, getting after the quarterback. Balance is important."

It's especially important against a Jacksonville defense that continues to take advantage of big plays. In Week 18, their game-changing play came on a strip-sack that was returned for a touchdown.

It was their fourth defensive touchdown of the season, which was the third-most during the 2022 season.

"We got to limit that," running back Austin Ekeler said about the Jaguars defense making big plays. "We got to make sure we limit their big plays, make them have to go through us, make them have to forcibly get through us as far as we're not giving them anything.

"It really comes down to us, making sure that we're on our details, not turning the ball over, not having negative plays," Ekeler added.

After having a big game on the ground in the regular season finale against the Rams, the Bolts struggled last week against the Broncos.

It's been an up and down year running the ball, and oftentimes running it when the team is behind can make it even more difficult. It was apparent in the Week 3 matchup between these two teams, as the Jaguars got ahead early and the Chargers finished with a total of 26 rushing yards on just 12 attempts.

Getting out to an early lead or keeping it close is another area the run game can help as they hope to stay consistent throughout the game.

"I think the biggest thing with that is consistency," Kelley said about the run game. "It's kind of tough because sometimes when you're behind, you can't really establish it the way you want to because you have to play catch up.

"But I feel like when we're those times where we're winning or kind of in the middle, I feel like we're really consistent with calling some runs," Kelley added. "I feel like it's paid off this year. I think it's just consistency."

Playing behind on the road adds another challenge, as becoming one dimensional can let the defense pin their ears and open up your offense to negative plays.

"It's critical, especially on the road," Kelley said. "A lot of teams, when you go on the road and can't really run the football, it becomes one dimensional. Then, the team knows you're passing and then the crowd gets into it, now it's blitzes and now we start playing behind the 8-ball.