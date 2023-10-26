Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Here's How the Chargers Have Improved Their Run Defense

Oct 26, 2023 at 03:59 PM
Chargers Staff Headshots on Thursday, June 1, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
Navarro_Omar (1)
by Eric Smith & Omar Navarro
FTP 10.26.23

Below are three takeaways from Chargers Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore, Chargers Defensive Coordinator Derrick Ansley, outside linebacker Khalil Mack and defensive tackle Nick Williams following their media availability on Thursday:

Chargers run defense holding up

The Chargers run defense has turned it around in a big way throughout the first part of the season compared to a season ago.

A big emphasis coming into the year following last season's struggles, the unit has shown massive strides through six games so far. The Bolts defense was ranked 28th a season ago, allowing 145.8 yards per game on the ground.

But so far this year, the numbers have turned around a significant amount.

Entering Week 8, the Chargers defense ranks 11th in the NFL in yards allowed per game with 96.8 — nearly a 50-yard decrease from just a season ago.

Whether it was the returning players from last season or even the new additions to the defensive line, the entire unit continues to try and emphasize stopping the run, as it can lead to favorable situations on that side of the ball.

"I feel like we have gotten a lot better in our run defense," defensive lineman Nick Williams, who's in his first year with the Bolts, said. "You can look at the stats and it'll show you, but it's just all the guys buying into what we're trying to do here, and you can see the results in how we've stopped the run."

"We take a lot of pride in stopping the run because we know that'll give us some wins," Williams later added.

Against some of the big-named running backs in the league over the last three games — Josh Jacobs, Tony Pollard, Isiah Pacheco — the unit has been stout. That trio combined to run 45 times for just 120 rushing yards, good for a 2.67 average per carry.

And they will be tested again this Sunday against a Bears team that has sustained success on the ground.

Chicago comes into Sunday night averaging 171 yards per game on the ground over their last four contests, including the last game and a half without their quarterback Justin Fields, who is a rushing threat himself.

Chicago starting running back Khalil Herbert is on Injured Reserve, and the Bears played in Week 7 without rookie Roschon Johnson — and yet still had a big day on the ground. Led by D'Onta Foreman, the group finished their last game with 173 yards.

No matter who will be out there in Week 8 for the Bears, Chargers Defensive Coordinator Derrick Ansley knows the run defense will need to be stout once again to limit the Chicago offense.

"They were first in the league in rushing offense last year with Justin [Fields]," Ansley said. "That trend has kind of continued this year even with Justin being out.

"Again, they had over 180 yards against the Raiders, and the Raiders have a really good front," Ansley added. "We've got to do a good job of battling, we've got to strike blocks, we've got to set edges and we've got to get the secondary support and get multiple hats to the ball. It'll be a fun challenge."

Chicago ranks fifth overall in the league in that department and have made it work with whoever is in the backfield so far.

It'll take an all-around effort to stop the Chicago run game from not only the defensive line, but also a big game for the edge rushers, as the Bears mix it up and get their wide receivers involved as well.

"They mix power, gap schemes and zone. They do a good job of mixing it up," Ansley said. "They get the receivers involved, too, with the jet sweeps. They have a bunch of guys that can run. From our breakdown, they have four guys that have toted the ball from the jet-sweep position, so we have to do a good job of setting edges and running to the ball because they have guys that can run."

Williams added: "They get a lot of skill players to touch the ball over there, so they're able to run it. It's just up for us to play all of our keys and knock it out."

Bolts Begin Bears Week

Check out the best photos from the Chargers Wednesday practice at Hoag Performance Center

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
1 / 68

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
2 / 68

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
3 / 68

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
4 / 68

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
5 / 68

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
6 / 68

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
7 / 68

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
8 / 68

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
9 / 68

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
10 / 68

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
11 / 68

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
12 / 68

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
13 / 68

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
14 / 68

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
15 / 68

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
16 / 68

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
17 / 68

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
18 / 68

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
19 / 68

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
20 / 68

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
21 / 68

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
22 / 68

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
23 / 68

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
24 / 68

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
25 / 68

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
26 / 68

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
27 / 68

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
28 / 68

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
29 / 68

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
30 / 68

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
31 / 68

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
32 / 68

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
33 / 68

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
34 / 68

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
35 / 68

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
36 / 68

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
37 / 68

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
38 / 68

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
39 / 68

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
40 / 68

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
41 / 68

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
42 / 68

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
43 / 68

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
44 / 68

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
45 / 68

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
46 / 68

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
47 / 68

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
48 / 68

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
49 / 68

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
50 / 68

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
51 / 68

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
52 / 68

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
53 / 68

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
54 / 68

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
55 / 68

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
56 / 68

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
57 / 68

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
58 / 68

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
59 / 68

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
60 / 68

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
61 / 68

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
62 / 68

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
63 / 68

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
64 / 68

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
65 / 68

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
66 / 68

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
67 / 68

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
68 / 68

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Growing roles for Johnston, Davis

The pair of rookie wide receivers out of TCU have each provided another element for the Chargers offense so far.

First-round pick Quentin Johnston and fourth-round pick Derius Davis have come in and played their roles, with Johnston on the outside and Davis doing it on the ground and through the air.

Fellow wide receiver Joshua Palmer has not participated in practice this week so far with a knee injury, meaning both Johnston and Davis could be relied upon a bit more on Sunday depending on Palmer's availability.

The numbers aren't eye-popping for the two TCU products on offense so far, but they have each provided a nice jolt in the quick game — something Chargers Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore hopes to get Johnston involved in more as he goes as well.

"I think Derius has done an excellent job," Moore said. "He started in a smaller package and it's kind of gotten a little bigger each week.

"He's certainly earned those opportunities because he's made plays, he's converted things into first downs," Moore added.

Moore continued: "Q is another guy that we'd like to utilize in that same realm. Certainly, he's a guy that we'll continue to build things for as he develops in his career, but he's done a nice job as well."

And even though the receptions and yardage for Johnston haven't been there on paper to start his NFL career, Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley added some praise for the rookie receiver earlier in the week pointing to specific aspects of his performance in Week 7 where he showed growth.

"Improvement from Dallas to Kansas City," Staley said Monday. "Felt him on the completion, beating press."

"I feel like his alignment and assignment are improving. He's playing with confidence," Staley later added. "I thought that yesterday was a step forward for him. If he continues to take the practice field the way that he has, you're going to continue to see the improvement. Like I said, that is all that he needs to be focused on."

The Chargers offense as a whole, in the run game and in the pass game, has not been as consistent as they'd hoped over the last three weeks due to a myriad of factors, allowing opposing pressure to mess with the rhythm of the unit.

But it's part of the way an NFL season goes — it's about how you solve any problems that may arise.

"It's certainly a thing that you evaluate the process from a schematic standpoint," Moore said. "I'm going to spend most of my time on the schematic aspect of it. Can we help give ourselves better opportunities? From a play-calling standpoint, can we help our guys out?

"There are some things that we've considered this week that potentially could help us," Moore added. "That's part of the process throughout the season. It's a problem-solving job. Things come up throughout the season and it's about addressing those things. Then, something else will come up. That's just how seasons go. Certainly, we would like to clean this thing up a little bit based off the last two weeks."

Mack set to face another former team

For the second time in four games, Khalil Mack will see some familiar colors on the opposing sideline.

In Week 4, Mack put up a franchise-record 6.0 sacks against the Raiders, the team that drafted him fifth overall in the 2014 NFL Draft.

This week, the Bears are in town as the Bolts outside linebacker gets ready to face the team he spent four seasons with from 2018 to 2021.

Mack racked up 36.0 total sacks in 53 career games with the Bears, but noted Chicago's roster has turned over quite a bit since he was traded to the Chargers in the spring of 2022.

"I don't think it's emotions," Mack said. "You're just familiar with certain guys on the other side. Of course, I have the relationships … those are my brothers over there. A few of them, anyway."

Mack mentioned safety Eddie Jackson, cornerback Jaylon Johnson, wide receiver Darnell Mooney, quarterback Justin Fields as his "little brothers."

Mack is tied for fourth in the NFL with 7.0 sacks this season. He added that he wants to beat the Bears not because it's a former team, but because it's the Chargers next opponent and the team needs to snap a two-game skid.

"It's always good to see them, but we've got a job to do on Sunday," Mack said. "That's to win the ballgame."

Bolt Up!

Secure your Chargers Mini Plan today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

'We've Got the Guys': Justin Herbert Looks to Get Chargers Offense in High Gear

"It's on us to be more consistent. It's a tough situation but we've got the guys and are continuing to work. We just have to find a way to make it work."
news

'He'll Respond': Why the Bolts Can't Wait to See Justin Herbert Play on Sunday

"I just expect for him to bounce back. There's going to be some tough games for players. I think it's noticeable for Justin because he doesn't have very many of them."
news

Here's What Bolts OC Kellen Moore Expects Against Former Team in Primetime

"I spent eight years there so there's a lot of relationships you love and appreciate there, a lot of people you're close to and you'll be close to for a long time. It'll be fun to see all those people."
news

Why Justin Herbert's Finger Injury Won't Affect Him vs. Cowboys

"Whether I was running the ball or throwing the ball, I felt pretty comfortable out there. There's so much going on during the game that you're not going to be worrying about it too much."
news

'He's Still That Guy': Inside Khalil Mack's Historic 6-Sack Game

"This guy is one of the best edge players of a generation and he is still that guy, he is still that guy ... he's one of the elite players in the game. He always has been and he always will be as long as he is playing."
news

How the Bolts O-Line Keeps Getting Better Week After Week

"That won't be the last hostile environment we play in, that won't be the last blitzing team we play ... just being able to communicate is probably the most important thing you can do."
news

Why Nick Niemann Has Been A Vital Piece of the Bolts Defense Early On

"He's a guy that we trust. I think he's made a lot of plays these last two weeks. I'm really proud of his performance."
news

Why Tuli Tuipulotu Has Thrived Early in His Rookie Year

"Tuli is a baller, man. He's a gamer. When the lights cut on, he's ready to go. And that's all we can ask for from a guy that just turned 21 a couple weeks ago."
news

Why Keenan Allen Had a 'Maestro Performance' in Week 3

"He was just fantastic... It was one of those complete performances. Part of Chargers history today."
news

Here's What The Chargers Are Focused on Ahead of Week 3

The Bolts hit the practice field Wednesday in advance of Sunday's road matchup in Minnesota
news

Here's What Justin Herbert Wants to See From the Chargers Offense in Week 2

"I thought there were some really good things we did offensively. Still room for improvement, still things to correct."

From Our Partners

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Keelan Doss and Mark Webb Jr.

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Keelan Doss and defensive back Mark Webb Jr., from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Chiefs Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at 1:25pm at Arrowhead Stadium.
video

All In: Episode 4 | Wreckers

The fourth episode of ALL IN Season 3 takes you inside the star-studded outside linebackers room as rookie Tuli Tuipulotu joins Pro Bowlers Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa. Follow Tuipulotu's journey from USC to the NFL, beginning a standout rookie campaign and helping his teammates break records.
video

Trailer: All In Season 3, Episode 4

Get an all-access look at outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu's journey from leading the nation in sacks at USC to putting the NFL on notice as a rookie in a star-studded edge rusher room with Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa on the latest episode of All In Season 3, out now.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Safety Jaylinn Hawkins

The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed safety Jaylinn Hawkins off waivers. In a corresponding move, the team placed safety Raheem Layne on Reserve/Injured.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Keelan Doss 

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Keelan Doss from the practice squad for Monday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Cowboys Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Dallas Cowboys on Monday at 5:15pm at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Christopher Hinton

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Christopher Hinton. The team also signed center Cameron Tom and defensive back Mark Webb Jr., to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Trade J.C. Jackson to New England Patriots

The Los Angeles Chargers today traded cornerback J.C. Jackson to the New England Patriots.
video

All In: Episode 3 | Slayer

On the third episode of ALL IN Season 3, follow wide receiver Keenan Allen as he makes history in his 11th NFL season. Find out how Allen has managed to stay so dominant for so long and why his connection with quarterback Justin Herbert is among the most special in football.
video

Trailer: All In Season 3, Episode 3

Get an inside look into how wide receiver Keenan Allen is breaking records and putting up career-best numbers in Year 11 on the latest episode of All In Season 3, out now.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Cornerback Essang Bassey

The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed cornerback Essang Bassey off waivers. In a corresponding move, the team waived defensive lineman Christopher Hinton.
news

Chargers Place Corey Linsley and JT Woods on Non-Football Illness List; Sign Dean Marlowe and AJ Finley to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed center Corey Linsley on Reserve/ Injured and safety JT Woods on Reserve/Non-Football Illness. The team signed safety Dean Marlowe and safety AJ Finley to the active roster. The Bolts also activated wide receiver Keelan Doss and outside linebacker Andrew Farmer from the practice squad for Sunday's game, and downgraded outside linebacker Joey Bosa to doubtful.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Raiders Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at 1:05pm at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Place Mike Williams on Injured Reserve; Sign Wide Receiver Simi Fehoko

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed wide receiver Mike Williams on Reserve/Injured and signed wide receiver Simi Fehoko to the active roster from Pittsburgh's practice squad. The team also signed safety AJ Finley to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Zack Bailey to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tackle Zack Bailey to the active roster. In a corresponding move, the team waived safety AJ Finley. The Bolts also activated safety Dean Marlowe from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Vikings Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at 10:00am at U.S. Bank Stadium.
video

All In: Episode 2 | Forward

On the second episode of ALL IN Season 3, go inside how the Chargers created one of the most dominant rushing attacks in the NFL through the first two weeks of 2023. Find out how Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore's philosophy has impacted the offense's mentality and follow second-year offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer as he transitions from left tackle to right guard.
news

Chargers Downgrade Ekeler, Kendricks and Rumph; Elevate Two

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Brevin Allen and safety Dean Marlowe from the practice squad for Sunday's game. The team also downgraded three players to out — running back Austin Ekeler, linebacker Eric Kendricks and outside linebacker Chris Rumph II.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Titans Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at 10:00am at Nissan Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Outside Linebacker Brevin Allen

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Brevin Allen from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Dolphins Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at 1:25pm at Sofi Stadium.
video

All In: Episode 1 | Finish

On the Season 3 premiere of ALL IN, follow every step of the Chargers' journey to 2023 Week 1, from new additions in the offseason to an intense Training Camp all with one goal in mind: start fast and finish.
video

Coming Soon: All In Season 3

All In is back for season 3 as your all-access pass to the 2023 Los Angeles Chargers. Go behind the scenes of the Bolts all season long as Justin Herbert, Derwin James, Jr., and more take on the vaunted AFC. All In Season 3 premieres September 7 at 10 am PST on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign 12 Players to Practice Squad

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed 12 players to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Linebacker Tanner Muse

The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed linebacker Tanner Muse off waivers. In a corresponding move, the team waived fullback Zander Horvath.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Reduce Roster to 53 Players

The Los Angeles Chargers placed two players on Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform and waived 36 others. The moves put the roster at 53 players before the NFL's 1 p.m. PT deadline.
news

Chargers Agree to Trade Dustin Hopkins to Browns

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with the Cleveland Browns on a trade, sending kicker Dustin Hopkins to Cleveland in exchange for a 2025 seventh-round draft pick.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Tae Crowder

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Tae Crowder and waived/injured tackle Andrew Trainer.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Matt Hankins

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Matt Hankins and waived/injured cornerback Kemon Hall.
Latest News
Advertising