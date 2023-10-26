Here's How the Chargers Have Improved Their Run Defense

Chargers run defense holding up

The Chargers run defense has turned it around in a big way throughout the first part of the season compared to a season ago.

A big emphasis coming into the year following last season's struggles, the unit has shown massive strides through six games so far. The Bolts defense was ranked 28th a season ago, allowing 145.8 yards per game on the ground.

But so far this year, the numbers have turned around a significant amount.

Entering Week 8, the Chargers defense ranks 11th in the NFL in yards allowed per game with 96.8 — nearly a 50-yard decrease from just a season ago.

Whether it was the returning players from last season or even the new additions to the defensive line, the entire unit continues to try and emphasize stopping the run, as it can lead to favorable situations on that side of the ball.

"I feel like we have gotten a lot better in our run defense," defensive lineman Nick Williams, who's in his first year with the Bolts, said. "You can look at the stats and it'll show you, but it's just all the guys buying into what we're trying to do here, and you can see the results in how we've stopped the run."

"We take a lot of pride in stopping the run because we know that'll give us some wins," Williams later added.

Against some of the big-named running backs in the league over the last three games — Josh Jacobs, Tony Pollard, Isiah Pacheco — the unit has been stout. That trio combined to run 45 times for just 120 rushing yards, good for a 2.67 average per carry.

And they will be tested again this Sunday against a Bears team that has sustained success on the ground.

Chicago comes into Sunday night averaging 171 yards per game on the ground over their last four contests, including the last game and a half without their quarterback Justin Fields, who is a rushing threat himself.

Chicago starting running back Khalil Herbert is on Injured Reserve, and the Bears played in Week 7 without rookie Roschon Johnson — and yet still had a big day on the ground. Led by D'Onta Foreman, the group finished their last game with 173 yards.

No matter who will be out there in Week 8 for the Bears, Chargers Defensive Coordinator Derrick Ansley knows the run defense will need to be stout once again to limit the Chicago offense.

"They were first in the league in rushing offense last year with Justin [Fields]," Ansley said. "That trend has kind of continued this year even with Justin being out.

"Again, they had over 180 yards against the Raiders, and the Raiders have a really good front," Ansley added. "We've got to do a good job of battling, we've got to strike blocks, we've got to set edges and we've got to get the secondary support and get multiple hats to the ball. It'll be a fun challenge."

Chicago ranks fifth overall in the league in that department and have made it work with whoever is in the backfield so far.

It'll take an all-around effort to stop the Chicago run game from not only the defensive line, but also a big game for the edge rushers, as the Bears mix it up and get their wide receivers involved as well.

"They mix power, gap schemes and zone. They do a good job of mixing it up," Ansley said. "They get the receivers involved, too, with the jet sweeps. They have a bunch of guys that can run. From our breakdown, they have four guys that have toted the ball from the jet-sweep position, so we have to do a good job of setting edges and running to the ball because they have guys that can run."