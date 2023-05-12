Bolts Welcome Newcomers for 1st Day of Rookie Minicamp

Veteran WRs welcome Johnston

The Chargers wide receiver room wasted no time welcoming Johnston to the group.

On Friday, the first-round pick detailed his first interaction with veteran wide receivers Keenan Allen, Mike Williams and Joshua Palmer.

After coming to Costa Mesa, the group all messaged Johnston. From there, the three receivers met him at his hotel, where they got to converse for a little bit.

"When I came down, actually, I got to meet them," Johnston said. "They hit me up, said that they wanted to meet up, talk, get to know me, as well as me getting to know them. It was a good experience."

The nature of the conversation was a bit of an introduction of what to expect as a new member of the Bolts.

But also, Allen, Williams and Palmer made tell Johnston just how close of a group it is.

"Getting me used to everything, as much as they could in that short period of time that we were talking," Johnston said. "Letting me know that we were all family. Letting me know what to expect. Kind of a crash course they gave me of what to expect, how stuff is run, a baseline so that I could get an understanding and feel for the football team, as much as I can at that point."

Johnston valued this opportunity to get to hear from players who have a lot of NFL experience, and learning from them is something he hopes he can continue to do to get better as a player.

"That's everything," Johnston said. "I feel like I came into a good situation, starting off initially under some guys that have been in the league, playing at a high level for a minute.

"I feel like I can pick a lot of their game, apply it to mine, then kind of expand from there," Johnson said.

The 2023 Chargers first-round pick will have plenty of opportunities to learn from Allen, Williams and Palmer as he begins his NFL career. His initial conversations with the trio is just the beginning.

But for the veteran receivers to go out of their way and do something like that is something Staley points to as testament to bond and culture that the Chargers have as a whole.

"I think the brotherhood that we have on our football team, and the culture that we have – and our best players are responsible for the culture, and I can't think of any superstar receivers in the NFL that I'd rather have than Mike Williams and Keenan Allen learning the way, and Josh [Palmer] is such a pro going into his third season," Staley said. "For them to do that, I'm not surprised. That's what you need from your leaders on our football team because that's going to accelerate the development of your young guys.