Chargers-Raiders Game Day Updates

Sebastian Joseph-Day, Derwin James, Jr. and Keenan Allen were the Chargers captains. The Bolts won the toss and deferred to the second half. The Chargers defense starting strong by forcing a three-and-out and DeAndre Carter followed with a 23-yard punt return. The Bolts faced a fourth-and-3 and converted on a run on a fake punt by Joshua Kelley. But the Bolts opening drive ended with a punt by JK Scott that rolled out of bounds at the 6-yard line. The defense continued its staring start when Kenneth Murray, Jr. forced a fumble that was recovered by Kyle Van Noy. The Bolts took over at the Raiders 25-yard line and but couldn't turn the takeaway into points. The Chargers went for it on fourth-and-2 at the 17 but Justin Herbert was a yard shy on a scramble. The Bolts defense then got on the board when Bryce Callahan intercepted a deflected pass and returned it 26 yards for a score. The score was the second of Callahan's career and gave the Bolts an early 7-0 lead.