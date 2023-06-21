How Quentin Johnston Made a Strong Early Impression on Bolts

Johnston has flashed it all early to bring plenty of excitement of what he can add to this Bolts offense. Veteran wide receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams both praised the play of the new Chargers offensive weapon so far, and Johnston was also highlighted by Herbert, too.

And he's also landed some praise from national outlets for his showing during the offseason program.

ESPN's Lindsay Thiry assessed Johnston’s performance up to this point and had some good things to say about the rookie wide receiver, pointing to some of his defensive teammate's praise about what he's been able to do thus far.

Thiry wrote:

Star safety Derwin James Jr. minced no words when describing Johnston. "He's that guy," James said. "Him being able to get open, him being able to have the confidence to be able to go through his drills and be able to -- every catch, he's finishing his runs." Throughout the offseason program, Johnston demonstrated an ability to make plays across the middle of the field and stretch a defense down the sideline.

The rookie wide receiver has shown some of the skillsets that made him a dominant receiver in college and will have another chance to do so with training camp on the horizon.