Bolts Begin Week 0 as Regular Season Opener Looms

Ansley 'thankful' for 1st NFL playcalling experience

Chargers Defensive Coordinator Derrick Ansley's first year in the role at the NFL level has been a major opportunity for him to grow.

Ansley, who is now in his third season with the Bolts, took over the mantle as an NFL defensive coordinator in February for the first time in his career. Ansley has been a defensive coordinator before and called plays before, but at the collegiate level.

And during Friday's preseason finale in San Francisco, the first-year DC got an opportunity to call a full game for the first time in the NFL.

Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley holds the job of calling plays but said before the preseason that Ansley would get an opportunity to do so at times throughout some of the games.

But Friday saw Ansley call the game from start to finish, an opportunity he was very appreciative about.

"First, Coach [Staley] didn't have to give me that opportunity, so I'm very thankful that he did," Ansley said. "Obviously, he calls the plays, and we do a good job of assisting him to give him the things that he needs to call the game at a high level."

Ansley was presented a game ball in the postgame locker room, as Staley praised the defensive coordinator following the game.

"Well, you know, it's not [Ansley's] first-time calling defenses," Staley said about Ansley postgame on Friday. "He's been a coordinator before, but first time in the NFL. Smooth operation, guys played well, we executed."

Ansley called the plays, but the defensive coordinator credited the work of the entire staff and the players for Friday's defensive performance that held the 49ers to 12 points and forced three turnovers.

"It's hats off to our staff, our staff did a really good job of getting prepared for San Fran," Ansley added. "[Defensive Run Game Coordinator/OLBs Coach] Jay [Rodgers] and [Outside Linebackers Coach] Giff [Smith], with the front, [Linebackers Coach] Jeff [Howard] and [Front Seven Specialist] Mike [Hiestand] with the middle pieces, the linebackers, and then [Defensive Passing Game Coordinator/Secondary Coach] Tommy [Donatell] and [Assistant Secondary Coach] Will [Harris] with the secondary.