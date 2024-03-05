What Will the Chargers Do at Pick No. 5?

The Chargers sit in a prime spot with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Yes, plenty remains to be sorted out with free agency and college Pro Days on the horizon, but there will likely be plenty of options for the Bolts when they're on the clock in Round 1.
Numerous NFL analysts joined the Matt "Money" Smith and Chris Hayre on 'Chargers Weekly' from Indianapolis during the Combine last week to get their feel on the Bolts less than two months from the draft.
And while there is lots of intrigue about where the top quarterbacks will end up, what the Chargers decide to do at No. 5 remains one of the storylines that was buzzing in Indy.
"I think they're going to be one of the most interesting teams in the NFL because of that," Pro Football Focus' Sam Monson said. "New regime, one of the most compelling names in the NFL at the head of the whole thing and draft capital.
"They're picking up at the top and they're picking up at the top without a quarterback need in a draft where quarterbacks could go 1,2,3," Monson added. "They're going to have this prime pick to get one of best, one of the top blue-chip players in the draft, probably at a position of need."
With the top quarterbacks possibly projected to go at the top of the draft, the Bolts could have their choice of top skill position players.
Monson believes the pick should be one of the top receivers in the class.
"It always depends a little bit exactly who's there," Monson said. "I think generally speaking, they're going to be in a position where they can get one of the best wide receivers in this draft."
"You're drafting a top-tier talent at that spot. That's not to say you don't move off that if someone is willing to offer something crazy and you don't have to drop back that far, maybe you can get the other one," Monson later added. "You can draft Malik Nabers at five or Rome Odunze at nine or 10 or whatever. I think that's still a deal you should take if it's on the table."
The Athletic's Bruce Feldman had a differing opinion, opting for another position given the needs of the team and how deep the receiver position is in the later rounds.
"I think there's so many good receivers in this draft, I would be hesitant to spend a pick that high," Feldman said.
"I think there's probably 15 receivers who I think will be really good NFL players out of this crop and there's a lot a lot of freaky receivers in this group," Feldman later added. "There's different sizes, but I definitely think depending on if you ask me what are their three or four biggest needs, I think this is a position you can still accomplish the need and get something else that high up."
For as deep as the wide receiver group is, the offensive tackle position rivals it at the top of the draft.
Tackle has been a common prediction for the Bolts in recent mock drafts given Jim Harbaugh's noted on improvement running the ball and keeping quarterback Justin Herbert upright.
The Athletic's Nate Tice is on board with a tackle and he believes one should be the pick at No. 5.
"Olu Fashanu is the one," Tice said. "He, to me, does so much well. I think he has a lot of traits that you want at the tackle position. Movement skills at that size, still has room to grow. He had one real bad game against Ohio State that maybe will make you [gasp], but then all that other tape is really good.
"People say he's not very good in the run game, I actually think he's very good in the run game," Tice added. "I think he finishes, I think he has good technique, I think he's a guy to me that he's a franchise tackle at right or left tackle."
