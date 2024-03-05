What Will the Chargers Do at Pick No. 5?

The Chargers sit in a prime spot with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Yes, plenty remains to be sorted out with free agency and college Pro Days on the horizon, but there will likely be plenty of options for the Bolts when they're on the clock in Round 1.

Numerous NFL analysts joined the Matt "Money" Smith and Chris Hayre on 'Chargers Weekly' from Indianapolis during the Combine last week to get their feel on the Bolts less than two months from the draft.

And while there is lots of intrigue about where the top quarterbacks will end up, what the Chargers decide to do at No. 5 remains one of the storylines that was buzzing in Indy.

"I think they're going to be one of the most interesting teams in the NFL because of that," Pro Football Focus' Sam Monson said. "New regime, one of the most compelling names in the NFL at the head of the whole thing and draft capital.

"They're picking up at the top and they're picking up at the top without a quarterback need in a draft where quarterbacks could go 1,2,3," Monson added. "They're going to have this prime pick to get one of best, one of the top blue-chip players in the draft, probably at a position of need."

With the top quarterbacks possibly projected to go at the top of the draft, the Bolts could have their choice of top skill position players.

Monson believes the pick should be one of the top receivers in the class.

"It always depends a little bit exactly who's there," Monson said. "I think generally speaking, they're going to be in a position where they can get one of the best wide receivers in this draft."