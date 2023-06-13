Why Sebastian Joseph-Day Compares the Offseason to Baking a Cake

Joseph-Day's offseason baking analogy

The Bolts held their first mandatory minicamp practice Tuesday, and the team has one practice more before a five-week break until training camp.

The focus in recent weeks has been 7-on-7 drills, which means plenty of work for skill position players on both sides of the ball.

But even with no full team reps on the docket, players such as Sebastian Joseph-Day still believe he and other linemen get a lot out of minicamp on a personal level.

"Oh, everything," Joseph-Day said. "You lift and go out and do drills. It's training in the offseason, the same thing for me. You gain everything. You get to work on your footwork. You get to work on hand placement, get-off. You get to watch film.

"Honestly, it's crazy, each year when you watch yourself the previous year and you see yourself now and how much you've grown when it comes to footwork and stuff like that, it's really cool," Joseph-Day added.

Joseph-Day, who's almost never at a loss for words, then provided his own analogy on his offseason process.

"The offseason is kind of like baking a cake," Joseph-Day said. "I know it's a weird analogy, but you can't skip one step.

"Each phase, at least with me and my training, you need to do this — you have to get the eggs, you have to [break] the yolk," Joseph-Day added. "It's step-by-step. You have to put the baking soda in, you can't take the cake out too soon. It's step-by-step.

"The way I approach it, yeah, it would obviously but fun, but I'm Year 6 in now," Joseph-Day added. "I really have a good schedule. I feel like a lot of vet guys have a good feel of how they ramp themselves up to make sure they're peaking come August and July."

Joseph-Day also expressed his excitement working with this defensive unit throughout the offseason programs after last season was plagued by injuries.

The defensive lineman entering his second year with the Bolts knows another year with the group can spell good things this year, as they are now over a year removed from the offseason that saw a lot of new faces join the fold.

"[Defensive Run Game Coordinator/Defensive Line Coach Jay Rodgers] has done a phenomenal job, all the coaches have done a phenomenal job this year," Joseph-Day said. "I really feel we're definitely way more connected this year as a whole defensive unit.