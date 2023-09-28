How the Bolts O-Line Keeps Getting Better Week After Week

The Bolts offensive line, which was reshuffled heading into the year, continues to grow more and more, as they gain momentum each week.

"It's something that's kind of a gelling process a little bit," Salyer said. "It's just fairly a newer line for us. A lot of the same guys but newer positions. I'm just learning what this guy likes, what that guy likes and trying to get us on the same page to where we can do things effectively, I think helps us a lot."

And his partner on the right side, tackle Trey Pipkins III, agrees as he notices it in the way the team communicates nonverbally — something that comes from playing together over time.

"It sounds kind of weird, but the more you get to the point where the less you have to obviously communicate about double teams and things like that," Pipkins said. "You don't necessarily want to call out what double teams are going at the line of scrimmage, but sometimes early on, when you're playing with somebody you want to make sure you guys are on the same page and things like that.

Pipkins continued: "The less you have to make that obvious communication, it's like, 'Alright, we're starting to get into a groove. We both know where each other is going to be at'."

"I think it's an every week kind of thing and as long as you can continue to play next to somebody on both sides, we're going to continue to grow and our communication is only going to get better and better, our chemistry is going to get better and better," Pipkins later added. "I think it's just going to be a continuing process."

Now, the Chargers offensive line will get one more opportunity before the bye week to continue to get better as a unit, as they welcome a Raiders defensive line they call "physical."

"They're a great group of guys and they are very talented, Maxx [Crosby] is very talented," Pipkins said. "At the end of the day we just have to execute the same way we did last week and continue to progress."