Where Does the Bolts O-Line Rank Around the NFL?

Starting off with Slater in the left tackle role, the Chargers get back a key piece who played in just three games in 2022 before missing the rest of the season with a biceps injury. Alongside him is 2022 first-round pick Zion Johnson, who looks to build off of his rookie season and will slot in at left guard — the position he played in college.

Opposite of Slater is Trey Pipkins III at right tackle, who was re-signed this offseason after his improvement in 2022, one where he battled through a knee injury and held down the right side. Pipkins will play alongside Salyer, who stepped up in a big way last season as a rookie and now slides inside at right guard.

And in the middle of it all is Corey Linsley, who remains one of the best centers in football and continues to be the veteran leader of not only the group, but of the entire offense.

If healthy, the offensive line has the talent to vault themselves into the next tier — and help take the entire offense to the next level as well.