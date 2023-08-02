Where Does the Bolts O-Line Rank Around the NFL?

The Bolts offensive line could be a difference maker in 2023.
The unit went under some reshuffling of positions during the offseason but brings in a group that has a mix of youth and plenty of veteran experience.
And former NFL offensive lineman Ross Tucker believes this group in the offensive trenches has some high potential entering the new season.
Tucker ranked and broke down each team’s offensive line for The 33rdTeam and the Chargers starting unit fell under the "above average" tier at No. 9 overall.
But although the team is ninth in his rankings, Tucker believes that the group is talented enough and has the potential to go up to the highest tier by the end of the season.
Tucker wrote:
The Los Angeles Chargers have a chance to be good up front, and it wouldn't surprise me if they are considered an elite group by the end of the year. Getting Rashawn Slater back at left tackle allows them to move Jamaree Salyer inside. That solidifies this unit that got much-improved play at right tackle from Trey Pipkins last year.
Check out the best photos from the fifth day of Training Camp 2023 at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa!
Starting off with Slater in the left tackle role, the Chargers get back a key piece who played in just three games in 2022 before missing the rest of the season with a biceps injury. Alongside him is 2022 first-round pick Zion Johnson, who looks to build off of his rookie season and will slot in at left guard — the position he played in college.
Opposite of Slater is Trey Pipkins III at right tackle, who was re-signed this offseason after his improvement in 2022, one where he battled through a knee injury and held down the right side. Pipkins will play alongside Salyer, who stepped up in a big way last season as a rookie and now slides inside at right guard.
And in the middle of it all is Corey Linsley, who remains one of the best centers in football and continues to be the veteran leader of not only the group, but of the entire offense.
If healthy, the offensive line has the talent to vault themselves into the next tier — and help take the entire offense to the next level as well.
To read Tucker's full rankings, click here.
Bolt Up!
Secure your 2023 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.