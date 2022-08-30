Chargers Name Trey Pipkins III as Starting Right Tackle

3. WRs offer different skillsets

The five wide receivers that made the initial 53-man roster are about as good a group as you'll find in the league.

Keenan Allen and Mike Williams are proven veterans who make up a dynamic 1-2 punch, while Josh Palmer has grown by leaps and bounds over the past year. Jalen Guyton flashed in preseason play, and DeAndre Carter turned heads in camp as a receiver … and hasn't been able to showcase his return ability yet.

Overall, Staley said there were some tough roster decisions made, but added that he couldn't be happier to have this group of wide receivers on the initial 53-man roster.

"But we felt like, the five that we kept, those were the right guys to keep," Staley said. "I feel like all five of them had really quality training camps. I think that was the thing that really stood out to us, you guys who have been here. All five of those guys are improving."

Staley then highlighted each of the five players and what skillset they bring to the Bolts.

"Mike and Keenan are leading the way for us. I think that Keenan is in great shape. He's a tough of a cover as you can imagine. I feel like he's just getting younger," Staley said. "Mike has had improvement in all phases. I'm really excited about his game and where he's at, where he was a year ago to where he is now. I'm very excited about him.

"Then, you guys have seen the improvement that Josh has made in one year's time, becoming a complete receiver," Staley continued. "I thought Jalen was really having a tremendous camp. I thought that he did a lot of good things for us. I think in that New Orleans game, he had that nine route [deep fly route] against [Saints CB Bradley] Roby, a former first-round pick, a starting corner for New Orleans. He drew a penalty and had a really nice red[-zone] catchi, so he's coming on. Then, his improvement in special teams.

"Then, Dre, as you guys know, you guys wrote a lot about him during camp because he was worthy of all that print and all that TV time because he had a really good camp," Staley added.

"We feel like those guys are good players for us. They give us a lot of different options, and then contributions in the kicking game."

4. Flexibility on the edge

The count of the Chargers initial 53-man roster was nine total linebackers, only three of whom are classified as outside linebackers.

That group consists of Khalil Mack, Joey Bosa and Chris Rumph II, with the first two names there obviously being the headliners.

Kyle Van Noy, it should be noted, was listed as a linebacker, but has position versatility and can play inside and outside.

Staley gave a great look inside how that overall linebacker group was put together, noting that the entire defense will have a hand in that area of the field.

"We feel good about the players that we have that can play in those positions, that maybe not are not in EDGE position group," Staley said, "I think we can borrow from a couple of other positions to fill in that spot.

"The reality is, my experience with premium edge players, is that they play over 80 percent of the time. If you take a look at any of the historically good tandems, they're playing well over 80 percent, more like closer to 90 than 80, if you're as good as Joey and Khalil," Staley continued. "We'll make sure that we're deep enough around them, but we plan on those guys playing a ton. Then, what we have to do in the meantime, is just make sure that for practice purposes and building a team for a whole season, they're built to be there at the end of the season.