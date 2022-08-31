5 Things to Know About New Chargers RB Sony Michel

The Chargers added a new running back Wednesday by signing Sony Michel.

The 27-year-old, a former first-round pick, joins the Bolts 53-man roster. He spent time with the Dolphins this offseason.

In a corresponding move, the Chargers waived running back Larry Rountree III.

Here are five things to know about Michel:

1. Two-time champion

Michel arrives with a pair of Super Bowl rings to his name.

He helped the Patriots win a title in February of 2019, and claimed his second ring this past season when the Rams won it all.

2. A playoff performer

Michel has come up clutch in the postseason, something Chargers fans might remember from a few years ago.

He has 111 carries for 477 yards (4.3 yards per carry) and six scores in eight career playoff games, but the highlight came in 2018 against the Bolts.

Michel ran for 129 yards and three touchdowns against the Chargers in a 41-28 win for New England in the AFC Divisional Round.

Michel only has one other three-touchdown game in the regular season, and those 129 rushing yards would rank as his third-highest total (counting all games) in his NFL career.

3. Career stats

A first-round pick by the Patriots in 2018, Michel has played in 55 career games with 35 starts.

He has 3,137 career rushing yards on 743 carries, good for 4.2 yards per attempt. He also has 18 rushing touchdowns and seven 100-yard games.

Michel can also help in the passing game, too, as he has 47 career catches for 386 yards and two scores.

4. Familiar with SoCal

As mentioned above, Michel helped the Rams with a title last season. He was traded to the Rams just before the start of the 2021 season.

Michel will know a handful of familiar faces here, as defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day and linebacker Troy Reeder were also with the Rams last year. Linebacker Kyle Van Noy was in New England with Michel in 2018 and 2019.

5. He's a former Bulldog

Michel was one of college football's top running backs during his time at Georgia.

He rushed for 3,613 career yards with 33 scores in 47 career games, and was named as a team captain as a senior. Overall, Michel scored 39 touchdowns in his college career.