A Look at the Chargers Initial 53-Man Roster for 2022

The Chargers initial 53-man roster has been set.

There are 25 players on offense, 25 on defense and three specialists among the 53 players. All NFL teams had to get their rosters to 53 players by 1 p.m. (PT) on Tuesday.

It is worth noting that more than 800 players are waived during roster reductions across the league, meaning this initial roster could change, but here's a position-by-position look at who made the initial 53.

Note: all players listed alphabetically by last name.

OFFENSE

Quarterbacks (3)

On the Roster: Chase Daniel, Justin Herbert and Easton Stick

This trio returns for a second straight year, as the Chargers focused on the continuity surrounding Herbert. The third-year quarterback is already regarded as one of the game's best, and could be in line for another step forward in his second year in the same offensive system. But he has credited Daniel and Stick for his progression, a key reason why the team kept three quarterbacks on the roster. Daniel is 35 years old with five career starts, and has been a reliable backup throughout his career. Stick, meanwhile, is 26 years old but is a key piece to this group in meeting rooms and on the sideline.

Running backs (4)

On the Roster: Austin Ekeler, Joshua Kelley, Larry Rountree III and Isaiah Spiller

Ekeler is the lead back here, and one of the most versatile and productive running backs across the league. Just see his 20 combined touchdowns in 2021, which tied for the league lead. The backup running back spot was in the spotlight in camp, and Chargers coaches have said they may end up going with the hot hand behind Ekeler. Kelley stood out in the first and last preseason games, and could be in line for a bigger role in 2022. Rountree is a bigger-bodied back with a different skillset. Spiller was a 2022 fourth-round pick who has recently dealt with an ankle injury, but he could be utilized in the passing game at some point. All three players behind Ekeler will likely have a role on special teams, too.

Fullback (1)

On the Roster: Zander Horvath

Horvath, a 2022 seventh-round pick, beat out Gabe Nabers for this job in camp and the preseason. While he has shown flashes as a fullback, and could also carry the ball if needed, Horvath also established himself as a value player on special teams, too.

Wide receivers (5)

On the Roster: Keenan Allen, DeAndre Carter, Jalen Guyton, Josh Palmer and Mike Williams

The Bolts are rolling with a deep and talented group here, headlined, of course, by Allen and Williams. Allen is a five-time Pro Bowler and Williams signed a multi-year extension this offseason. Both players have caught 14 touchdowns from Herbert over the past two seasons. Palmer has high upside and has made plenty of plays over the past few weeks. The 2021 third-round pick could see his production take off if the Chargers offense hums this season. Carter was mostly viewed as a kick returner when he was signed this offseason, but he stood out as a receiver and drew praise from teammates and coaches in camp for his ability be quickly grasp the offensive system. Guyton brings a speed element here, something he flashed in the final preseason game, and will likely be in the mix as a special teams player, too.

Tight ends (3)

On the Roster: Gerald Everett, Tre' McKitty and Donald Parham

Everett is another new face on the roster, as he previously spent time with the Rams and Seahawks. He showed a strong rapport with Herbert in camp though, and will be counted upon to add some pizzazz on offense in terms of yards after the catch. Parham was among the early camp standouts as he used his 6-foot-8 frame to make plays down the field. McKitty had six catches for 45 yards as a rookie in 2021, and said he feels more comfortable in the offense heading into Year 2.

Offensive line (9)

On the Roster: Will Clapp, Matt Feiler, Brenden Jaimes, Zion Johnson, Corey Linsley, Storm Norton, Trey Pipkins III, Jamaree Salyer and Rashawn Slater