Chargers Mock Draft Tracker 8.0

Just over two weeks remain until the 2023 NFL Draft. Take a look at who draft analysts have the Bolts selecting at No. 21 overall.
The opinions, analysis and/or speculation expressed below represent those of individual authors and do not represent the opinions or policies of the Chargers' organization, front office staff, coaches and executives.
Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN – WR Jordan Addison, USC
Last updated: April 11, 2023
"Addison could be a nice complement to L.A.'s offense. He is a great route runner who knows how to get open, though he's not quite as explosive as Zay Flowers. He had 100 catches for 1,592 yards and 17 touchdowns at Pitt in 2021 before an injury at USC last season forced him to miss time. If he lands with the Chargers, he could be one of the favorites for Offensive Rookie of the Year, because new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore will get creative and use him all over the field."
Sam Monson, Pro Football Focus – WR Quentin Johnston, TCU
Last updated: April 10, 2023
"I'm scared by some of the deficiencies in Quentin Johnston's game, but those would matter a lot less in the Chargers' offense given what they already have in the building. Johnston's speed would be a huge addition to this offense, and he averaged almost 9.0 yards after the catch last season."
Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports – RB Bijan Robinson, Texas
Last updated: April 10, 2023
"Robinson is special, and while he is probably one of the best players in this class, he could still be around late in Round 1 because he's a running back."
Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports – WR Jordan Addison, USC
Last updated: April 10, 2023
"The Chargers stay local with Addison who adds route-running savvy to the receiver group for Justin Herbert."
25 photos for the man who turns 25 today!
Josh Edwards, CBS Sports – RB Bijan Robinson, Texas
Last updated: April 10, 2023
"It could be said that Los Angeles already needed some mass at the position to grind out games late. Bijan Robinson gives the team a long-term plan at the position while adding some of that much-needed mass without sacrificing pass-catching ability."
Chad Reuter, NFL.com – WR Jordan Addison, USC
Last updated: April 7, 2023
"Addison provides the versatility to line up anywhere on the field to spell veterans Keenan Allen, Josh Palmer and Mike Williams. He can also return kicks and punts as a rookie."
Fox Sports Football Staff, Fox Sports – TE Dalton Kincaid, Utah
Last updated: April 5, 2023
"Kincaid is the best pass-catcher in the draft, regardless of position. While he's not Travis Kelce, his route running and ability to use his natural gifts while searching out open spaces in a defense look similar. – Geoff Schwartz"
Steve Palazzolo, Pro Football Focus – WR Jordan Addison, USC
Last updated: April 5, 2023
"Addison was the Biletnikoff Award winner with Pittsburgh in 2021 before transferring to USC. He's a crafty route runner with the kind of bend to run a full route tree. He caught 159 passes for 2,468 yards and 25 scores over the past two seasons."
Take a look back at the best photos of the Chargers 2022 draft class in their inaugural NFL campaign
Pete Prisco, CBS Sports – WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State
Last updated: April 6, 2023
"Justin Herbert will be slinging it for a long time, so a quality route-runner like Smith-Njigba would make sense."
Nick Baumgardner, The Athletic – TE Dalton Kincaid, Utah
Last updated: April 7, 2023
Tom Fornelli, CBS Sports – WR Quentin Johnston, TCU
Last updated: April 10, 2023
"I like Johnston, and I understand why some love Johnston and consider him the top WR in the class. My concern is that he doesn't play as big as he is, but he can still prove to be a very useful weapon at the next level, even if I don't believe he'll be a No. 1."
Ian Cummings, Pro Football Network – EDGE Will McDonald IV, Iowa State
Last updated: April 8, 2023
"On my personal board, this is a little too early for Will McDonald IV. But it's justifiable, given the way the Chargers will use him.
McDonald is tailor-made to be a 3-4 OLB with his searing explosiveness off the line, and he also has elite proportional length and high-level bend capacity. His blend of tools can be overwhelming for opposing tackles."
Bolt Up for 2023!
Secure your 2023 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.