Chargers Mock Draft Tracker 8.0

Just over two weeks remain until the 2023 NFL Draft. Take a look at who draft analysts have the Bolts selecting at No. 21 overall.

The opinions, analysis and/or speculation expressed below represent those of individual authors and do not represent the opinions or policies of the Chargers' organization, front office staff, coaches and executives.

Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN – WR Jordan Addison, USC

Last updated: April 11, 2023

"Addison could be a nice complement to L.A.'s offense. He is a great route runner who knows how to get open, though he's not quite as explosive as Zay Flowers. He had 100 catches for 1,592 yards and 17 touchdowns at Pitt in 2021 before an injury at USC last season forced him to miss time. If he lands with the Chargers, he could be one of the favorites for Offensive Rookie of the Year, because new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore will get creative and use him all over the field."

Sam Monson, Pro Football Focus – WR Quentin Johnston, TCU

Last updated: April 10, 2023

"I'm scared by some of the deficiencies in Quentin Johnston's game, but those would matter a lot less in the Chargers' offense given what they already have in the building. Johnston's speed would be a huge addition to this offense, and he averaged almost 9.0 yards after the catch last season."

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports – RB Bijan Robinson, Texas

Last updated: April 10, 2023

"Robinson is special, and while he is probably one of the best players in this class, he could still be around late in Round 1 because he's a running back."

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports – WR Jordan Addison, USC

Last updated: April 10, 2023