Why Brandon Staley is Encouraged After Chargers Minicamp

The Bolts will put on the pads a few days into training camp — the first time they will do so this season. Not only will it amp up the competition a little bit more, but Staley noted it will be a better way to evaluate player performance.

Still, the value of the offseason program is immense as it helps prepare the players in order to evaluate them that much better.

"I think it's definitely more teaching and learning than evaluating," Staley said. "I don't think you can truly evaluate NFL players until you see them in pads because that's how the game is played. I think more of the evaluation is going to take place when there's pads on.

"What we're trying to do is use the springtime so that when we get to training camp, all of these guys know what to do and how to do it. That way, we can evaluate them," Staley added. "So it's spend the springtime, from a teaching perspective, to get these guys to have an opportunity to compete.

"That's why we organized practice the way we do for the young guys, so that they have enough time-on-task with the reps so that they can actually play the game, where their experience doesn't hold them back. We try and get them as much work in the springtime so that they can go be their best in training camp."

The Bolts now have about five weeks before they return for training camp and as much as Herbert feels like he'll get the itch to return to the field soon, he knows whenever the team returns they will be ready to go full steam ahead.

"Probably tomorrow, yeah," Herbert said with a laugh.