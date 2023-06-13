3 Observations: Herbert, Allen Show Off Chemistry on Day 1 of Minicamp

The Chargers first mandatory minicamp practice is over and done with.
The Bolts will hold another session Wednesday before breaking for training camp in late July.
Here are three observations from today's minicamp practice:
1. Herbert looks in sync with Allen, Williams
Justin Herbert had another heavy workload Tuesday as he took 26 of 30 total reps in 7-on-7 drills.
And the Bolts quarterback spread the ball around plenty, connecting with eight different pass catchers on the practice field at Hoag Performance Center.
But it was a pair of familiar faces that Herbert made the most notable plays with as he looked to be in midseason form with wide receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams.
Herbert's second rep of 7-on-7 drills featured a pass down the right sideline that only Allen could catch with Ja'Sir Taylor in tight coverage. The completion picked up 20-plus yards.
Herbert later hit Allen down the opposite sideline on a perfect touch pass that just eluded the outstretched hands of Michael Davis, who nearly came away with a turnover.
The quarterback also linked up with Williams, too, finding the big receiver on a pair of passes on the day. The prettiest completion was a back shoulder fade where Williams used his size and physicality to outmuscle rookie AJ Uzodinma for the ball.
It's only mid-June, but Tuesday's session showed the Herbert, Allen and Williams should be a strong trio once again in 2023.
2. Plenty of defensive PBUs
While Herbert was slinging the ball all over the field, the Bolts defense still made their share of fine plays, too.
Alohi Gilman nearly picked off Herbert in a 7-on-7 drill but settled for a diving pass breakup on a pass intended for Terrell Bynum.
Mark Webb, Jr., and Deane Leonard also notched PBUs in team drills, while Derwin James, Jr., forced an incompletion with strong coverage on Donald Parham, Jr., near the right sideline.
3. Hopkins, Dicker even on FG tries
The Bolts kicking battle resumed Tuesday as Dustin Hopkins and Cameron Dicker each took five field goal attempts in a team setting.
The race remains even, too, as both made four kicks with only one blemish.
Hopkins hit his first three attempts (from 41, 33 and 46 yards) before a 50-yard try was wide left. He finished with a make of 36 yards.
Dicker hit from 41 yards out before missing a 33-yard try. He then rallied with three straight makes from 46, 50 and 36 yards.
Hopkins has now hit 15 of 17 field goals in team drills open to reporters this spring, while Dicker is 10 of 11 on his kicks that reporters have seen.
Bolt Up for 2023!
Secure your 2023 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.