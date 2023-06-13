3 Observations: Herbert, Allen Show Off Chemistry on Day 1 of Minicamp

The Chargers first mandatory minicamp practice is over and done with.

The Bolts will hold another session Wednesday before breaking for training camp in late July.

Here are three observations from today's minicamp practice:

1. Herbert looks in sync with Allen, Williams

Justin Herbert had another heavy workload Tuesday as he took 26 of 30 total reps in 7-on-7 drills.

And the Bolts quarterback spread the ball around plenty, connecting with eight different pass catchers on the practice field at Hoag Performance Center.

But it was a pair of familiar faces that Herbert made the most notable plays with as he looked to be in midseason form with wide receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams.

Herbert's second rep of 7-on-7 drills featured a pass down the right sideline that only Allen could catch with Ja'Sir Taylor in tight coverage. The completion picked up 20-plus yards.

Herbert later hit Allen down the opposite sideline on a perfect touch pass that just eluded the outstretched hands of Michael Davis, who nearly came away with a turnover.

The quarterback also linked up with Williams, too, finding the big receiver on a pair of passes on the day. The prettiest completion was a back shoulder fade where Williams used his size and physicality to outmuscle rookie AJ Uzodinma for the ball.