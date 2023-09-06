Chargers Mailbag: Why the Bolts Will Make the Playoffs in 2023

It's the best time of the year.

This will be my eighth season covering the NFL and second with the Chargers.

And every September I'm reminded of a few things:

First, how lucky I am to do what I do. It's demanding job, sure, but one that is fun and rewarding, too.

Second, how excited we all get for the start of the season. Everyone is 0-0 right now, and pretty much every team out there has an internal belief that they can make a run and be playing into February.

Will the Chargers be among the teams that make the dance?

I won't be giving a surefire record prediction. That's not my role around here.

But I will go on the record and say the Bolts will be among the seven AFC playoff teams and will also finish with double-digit wins.

The biggest reason for optimism, of course, is Justin Herbert. He's a franchise quarterback and has embraced his leadership role more than ever this offseason.

And the pairing with Chargers Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore just might lead to Herbert's best season yet … and put him on the short list of MVP candidates.

Are the Bolts a perfect team? No. But no squad in the NFL is.

The Chargers defense is going to have to play better overall than they did a season ago, but players and coaches would tell you the same thing.

The AFC is a gauntlet this year. And while the Bolts have a tough schedule, especially over the final two months, I think they can ride a hot start to the season to a postseason berth.