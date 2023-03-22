Marco Zucconi Earns Athletic Trainer of the Year Award

Marco Zucconi has made some history.

It's not a surprise to those who know the Chargers associate athletic trainer well.

Zucconi was named the AFC recipient of the Tim Davey Assistant Athletic Trainer of the Year on Tuesday evening, becoming the first Chargers athletic trainer to earn the accolade.

Zucconi was presented the award in Phoenix at a ceremony for the Pro Football Athletic Trainers Society by James Collins, the Bolts former head trainer who hired Zucconi over a decade ago.

"As soon as James got called up, my heart was beating out of my chest," Zucconi said. "I did not expect it at all. It's special because James gave me my first opportunity in the NFL, so it was special for him to be able to call me up there.

"I've seen a lot of people get this award and they are legends in this space as athletic trainers," Zucconi said. "I don't feel like I am as deserving as them. But to be seen in that light is pretty incredible."

Zucconi initially interned with the Chargers for the 2007 season but returned to the team in a full-time role in 2012. He was an assistant athletic trainer until 2016 before he was promoted to associate trainer.

Collins, now the Chargers Director of Football/Medical Services, said he has watched Zucconi flourish over the years.

"I saw something that was different than all of the other students I'd had," Collins said. "It was his ambition, character and his attitude, plus wanting to be as good as he can be.

"He had a knack for understanding how an athletic trainer should work and take care of an athlete, even at a younger stage of his career," Collins added. "And he's grown so much. His skillset is different from other athletic trainers because of how he's gone out and learned other techniques to help get athletes better."

Chargers center Corey Linsley recently spoke with Chargers.com about the impact Zucconi has on himself and his teammates on a daily basis.

"Marco and I built a great relationship from the start," Linsley said. "Coming from Green Bay, he had a pretty good relationship with some of the trainers that I was close with back there, so it was definitely a little bit easier to kind of bridge the gap there.

"But as I started to work with him on some of the things you go through during the season with general ailments and aches and pains … the thing he does really well is finding a lot of variety of solutions to a particular problem," Linsley continued. "Like, if I say, 'Hey, my shoulder is bothering me', we do an exercise. But if I'm not really getting what I want out of it then he'll say, 'Let's switch it up and find something that works for you.'