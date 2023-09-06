Chargers Release Unofficial Week 1 Depth Chart for 2023

The Chargers have released their unofficial depth chart ahead of Week 1.
The Bolts open the 2023 season at home against the Dolphins. Kickoff is Sunday at 1:25 p.m. (PT) from SoFi Stadium.
For reference, the Chargers offense is listed in "11 personnel" with a running back, tight end and three receivers along with a quarterback and the offensive line.
The Bolts defense, meanwhile, features starters in a nickel scheme, which includes two down linemen, two edge rushers, two inside linebackers, three cornerbacks and two safeties.
Here's a look at the Chargers unofficial depth chart with starters followed by backups listed in order as they appear.
OFFENSE
Quarterback
Starter: Justin Herbert
Backup: Easton Stick
Running back
Starter: Austin Ekeler
Backups: Joshua Kelley, Isaiah Spiller and Elijah Dotson
Wide receiver
Starters: Keenan Allen, Mike Williams and Joshua Palmer
Backups: Quentin Johnston and Derius Davis
Tight end
Starter: Gerald Everett
Backups: Donald Parham, Jr., Tre' McKitty and Stone Smartt
Offensive tackles
Starters: Rashawn Slater (LT) and Trey Pipkins III (RT)
Backup: Foster Sarell (LT/RT)
Interior offensive linemen
Starters: Zion Johnson (LG), Corey Linsley (C) and Jamaree Salyer (RG)
Backups: Jordan McFadden (LG), Will Clapp (C) and Brenden Jaimes (RG)
DEFENSE
Interior defensive linemen
Starters: Sebastian Joseph-Day and Austin Johnson
Backups: Morgan Fox, Nick Williams, Christopher Hinton and Scott Matlock
Edge rusher
Starters: Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack
Backups: Tuli Tuipulotu and Chris Rumph II
Inside linebacker
Starters: Eric Kendricks and Kenneth Murray, Jr.
Backups: Nick Niemann, Amen Ogbongbemiga, Daiyan Henley and Tanner Muse
Cornerback
Starters: J.C. Jackson, Michael Davis and Asante Samuel, Jr., OR Ja'Sir Taylor
Backup: Deane Leonard
Safety
Starters: Derwin James, Jr., and Alohi Gilman
Backups: Raheem Layne, JT Woods and AJ Finley
SPECIAL TEAMS
Kicker/kickoffs
Starter: Cameron Dicker
Punter/holder
JK Scott
Long snapper
Josh Harris
Kick returner
Starter: Derius Davis
Backup: Elijah Dotson
Punt returner
Starter: Derius Davis
Backup: Elijah Dotson
Check out the best photos of the Chargers from Monday at Hoag Performance Center.
Bolt Up for 2022!
Secure your 2022 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.