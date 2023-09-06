Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Chargers Release Unofficial Week 1 Depth Chart for 2023

Sep 05, 2023 at 05:02 PM
Chargers Staff Headshots on Thursday, June 1, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
Eric Smith

Senior Writer

DC

The Chargers have released their unofficial depth chart ahead of Week 1.

The Bolts open the 2023 season at home against the Dolphins. Kickoff is Sunday at 1:25 p.m. (PT) from SoFi Stadium.

For reference, the Chargers offense is listed in "11 personnel" with a running back, tight end and three receivers along with a quarterback and the offensive line.

The Bolts defense, meanwhile, features starters in a nickel scheme, which includes two down linemen, two edge rushers, two inside linebackers, three cornerbacks and two safeties.

Here's a look at the Chargers unofficial depth chart with starters followed by backups listed in order as they appear.

OFFENSE

Quarterback

Starter: Justin Herbert

Backup: Easton Stick

Running back

Starter: Austin Ekeler

Backups: Joshua Kelley, Isaiah Spiller and Elijah Dotson

Wide receiver

Starters: Keenan Allen, Mike Williams and Joshua Palmer

Backups: Quentin Johnston and Derius Davis

Tight end

Starter: Gerald Everett

Backups: Donald Parham, Jr., Tre' McKitty and Stone Smartt

Offensive tackles

Starters: Rashawn Slater (LT) and Trey Pipkins III (RT)

Backup: Foster Sarell (LT/RT)

Interior offensive linemen

Starters: Zion Johnson (LG), Corey Linsley (C) and Jamaree Salyer (RG)

Backups: Jordan McFadden (LG), Will Clapp (C) and Brenden Jaimes (RG)

DEFENSE

Interior defensive linemen

Starters: Sebastian Joseph-Day and Austin Johnson

Backups: Morgan Fox, Nick Williams, Christopher Hinton and Scott Matlock

Edge rusher

Starters: Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack

Backups: Tuli Tuipulotu and Chris Rumph II

Inside linebacker

Starters: Eric Kendricks and Kenneth Murray, Jr.

Backups: Nick Niemann, Amen Ogbongbemiga, Daiyan Henley and Tanner Muse

Cornerback

Starters: J.C. Jackson, Michael Davis and Asante Samuel, Jr., OR Ja'Sir Taylor

Backup: Deane Leonard

Safety

Starters: Derwin James, Jr., and Alohi Gilman

Backups: Raheem Layne, JT Woods and AJ Finley

SPECIAL TEAMS

Kicker/kickoffs

Starter: Cameron Dicker

Punter/holder

JK Scott

Long snapper

Josh Harris

Kick returner

Starter: Derius Davis

Backup: Elijah Dotson

Punt returner

Starter: Derius Davis

Backup: Elijah Dotson

Bolts Kick Off Week One Practices

Check out the best photos of the Chargers from Monday at Hoag Performance Center.

The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 4, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 4, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 4, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 4, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 4, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 4, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 4, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 4, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 4, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 4, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 4, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 4, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 4, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 4, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 4, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 4, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 4, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 4, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 4, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 4, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 4, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 4, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 4, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 4, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 4, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 4, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 4, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 4, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 4, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 4, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 4, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 4, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 4, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 4, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 4, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 4, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 4, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 4, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 4, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 4, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 4, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 4, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 4, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 4, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 4, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 4, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 4, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 4, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 4, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 4, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 4, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 4, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 4, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 4, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 4, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 4, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 4, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 4, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 4, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 4, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 4, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 4, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 4, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 4, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 4, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 4, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 4, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 4, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 4, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 4, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 4, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 4, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 4, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 4, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 4, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 4, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 4, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 4, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 4, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 4, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 4, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 4, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 4, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 4, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 4, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 4, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 4, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 4, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 4, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 4, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 4, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 4, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 4, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 4, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 4, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 4, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 4, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 4, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 4, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 4, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 4, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 4, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 4, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 4, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 4, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 4, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Ty Nowell/Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 4, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 4, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 4, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 4, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 4, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.
The Los Angeles Chargers practice on Monday, September 4, 2023 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Emma Doherty/Los Angeles Chargers
Latest News
