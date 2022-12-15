Bolts Following Van Noy's Leadership Into Home Stretch

Van Noy making a difference for Bolts

It took Kyle Van Noy awhile to notch his first sack of the 2022 season.

But when he got in Sunday night against the Dolphins, it was a thing of beauty … and a team effort.

"It felt good to finally get on the board. I've been close for a couple weeks," Van Noy said. "Just getting into a good groove as far as understanding the assignments and knowing what to do. Everybody being on the same page for that, too.

"Obviously, I get credited with the sack, but [Morgan Fox] takes a double team, [Khalil Mack] takes a double team, the secondary does their job. To me, that's what goes into getting a sack," Van Noy added. "It takes everybody doing their job. I got the attention for it, but the whole defense deserves attention. I think we played with good energy the other night and hopefully we can keep it going."

It's been a busy season for the 31-year-old Van Noy, who has played multiple positions for the Bolts after signing as a free agent this offseason.

He primarily lined up at inside linebacker in training camp but moved outside after Joey Bosa was injured in Week 3.

Van Noy has started every game since, recording five quarterback hits, two pass deflections and a fumble recovery.

"Kyle has been an incredibly important asset for us on this football team. He's providing that experience, providing the versatility," Staley said. "When you go down a bunch of injuries, he is able to step in and really play a role that we weren't counting on him playing in terms of just being a starting edge player and playing on the edge every single snap.

"He has been able to fill in and do that at a high level. Had a big time rush the other night. He's playing the run tough," Staley added. "He is doing his job on third down, which is kind of what he is famous for, what he has kind of trademarked. We're going to need all of that down the stretch. As we get guys back, he is going to be one of these guys that we lean on heavily within the game planning process."

Now, as the season enters the home stretch and the games mean more, the Bolts are leaning on the man with a dozen games of postseason experience to help try and guide them to the playoffs.

Staley said Wednesday that Van Noy has been an invaluable resource for him the entire season.

"Off the field, he has that championship experience. He can really talk to guys about how to play deep in the season and how to play your best football because he has been a part of it," Staley said. "He has been a part of all different types of teams, veteran teams, young teams, and anywhere in between. Teams that start hot, get hot, whatever, you can lean on all of that with your team and that is one of the big reasons why we wanted him here.

"He has been great for me. He has helped me tremendously and you can't have enough guys like him," Staley added. "He has been fantastic for us."

As for Van Noy, his message to teammates has been a simple one.

"We're not in the playoffs yet, but just focusing on one game at a time," Van Noy said. "Everybody wants to talk about the bigger picture, but it's honestly just focusing on the Titans. That's it.

"Then worrying about everything else later," Van Noy added. "Just focus on winning this game, then do that the following week and see where you're at."