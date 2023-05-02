Chargers OC Kellen Moore Building Early Connection with Coaches, Players

Johnston was dynamic at TCU with the ball in his hands, leading the Horned Frogs in receiving yards each of the three years. In his last season, he was second in college football last year with 8.9 yards after the catch per reception and finished the season with 60 receptions for 1,069 yards — the most by a TCU player since 2018.

Anytime he gets the ball, Johnston is a home-run threat, something he showed in the College Football Playoff Semifinal against Michigan. In that game, in which he was named Offensive MVP, Johnston caught a ball across the middle of the field and took it 76 yards for a touchdown.

Moore knows how much Johnston is capable of bringing to the Bolts offense, whether it be across the middle of the field or vertically.

"There's a vertical element of it that we're really excited about," Moore said. "With Q [Johnston], just the size, catch radius. He goes up and gets the ball downfield.

"You can do it however you need to do it, whether it's size, catch radius, speed," Moore added. "He definitely brings a vertical element to us."

Moore will have a lot of weapons and skillsets to work with in the receiver room, as Johnston now joins Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, Josh Palmer and more.

"To have Q [Johnston] join that receiver room with all the talent that's in there in those guys and the experience, I think it's going to be awesome for him because he's going to learn so much from those guys," Moore said. "It's going to allow us to put these guys in different roles and different positions to allow them to be successful.