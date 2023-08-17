Brandon Staley Recaps Day 1 of Joint Practices With Saints

Keeping the pressure on

The Chargers defensive line brought the heat during the team drills with New Orleans.

Whether it was on the edge or on the interior, the Bolts made their presence felt and even rushed a couple of throws, keeping the offense on their toes.

Mack was in the midst of it all as well off the edge, forcing some throwaways and being a big part in the defense's lone turnover of the morning. Mack used his strength to get pressure on Saints quarterback Derek Carr, leading to a Derwin James, Jr. interception.

That was just one play, but Mack is not surprised by the amount of heat the Bolts defense put on today.

"That's what we expect," Mack said. "We expect that day-in and day-out, whether it's our offense or any other offense. We want to affect the quarterback."

Staley liked the work from Mack and the rest of those along the defensive line, praising the team's performance against a talented Saints offense that has quite a few weapons.

"It seemed that way. We'll have to check the film," Staley said. "It was just good to go against a quality opponent.

"I have a lot of respect for the Saints, for [Saints QB] Derek [Carr] and that skill group of guys — [Saints WR] Michael Thomas, [Saints WR Chris] Olave, [Saints RB Alvin] Kamara, that group of guys," Staley added. "The line has been together a lot. It was a good test for us today and I thought that we got good work on both sides of the ball."

Mack wasn't the only one in on the pressure Thursday, however.

Fellow outside linebacker Joey Bosa had a standout day as well, rushing the right side of the Saints line and rushing the passer effectively, as well as being strong in the run.

The tandem of Mack and Bosa was sharp once again, as Staley praised the two for setting the standard of the group throughout training camp.

"Khalil is going to play well, no matter who's playing with him," Staley said. "But when you put Joey Bosa on the other side, and Joey's rolling like he rolls, you're going to feel all the playmaking, and vice-versa.

"It's the same for Joey," Staley added. "When you have Khalil Mack on the other side, it's going to really help their overall performance. Khalil sets a high standard for that edge group, and you're seeing the impact that he and Joey have had, I think, as leaders."

The play of Mack and Bosa throughout every practice, including today, is something that Staley believes is part of the reason for the high-level plays from other players in their position group given their extensive experience.