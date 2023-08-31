Why Joey Bosa Wants to Win More Than Ever in 2023

Savoring the moments

An introspective Joey Bosa stepped to the podium Thursday afternoon at Hoag Performance Center.

Bosa is a little over a week away from the start of Year 8 in the NFL, all of which has been spent with the Chargers after being the No. 3 pick in the 2016 NFL Draft.

Bosa opened up Thursday and explained that his main goal for 2023 is to simply win as many games as possible.

"Every year, I want to play great. I want to help my team," Bosa said. "I think that, more than ever, I just want to win some games.

"Doing my job is, I think, more important than ever," Bosa added. "Obviously, I want to be dynamic and make plays and all of that, but I think being a team player is the most that I can be, while still going out there and being myself and making these plays."

Bosa's resumé is a sparkling one that features four Pro Bowls, 60.5 career sacks and being named the 2016 Defensive Rookie of the Year.

But the 28-year-old noted that the need for personal goals is in the past. With the Chargers once again set to hopefully make some noise and go on a deep playoff run, all Bosa cares about is wins and losses.

"When I say that, it's not like I didn't want to win before," Bosa said. "As I get older, the opportunities get smaller and smaller. When you're a rookie, you have your whole career ahead of you.

"The personal goals and the personal accolades, I feel like, as you get older, just don't quite mean as much," Bosa added. "Obviously, winning Defensive Player of the Year would be an honor and all of that, but going out there with your team, with your friends, with your brothers that you've built the connection with, I think is a much more lasting accomplishment."

Call it a moment of reflection from Bosa, who played in just six total games a season ago due to injury. But he isn't the only Chargers player who feels that way ahead of Week 1 against the Dolphins.

"Seasons go by so fast. I feel like I just got here," said wide receiver Mike Williams. "Going on Year 7, I feel like one of the older guys in the locker room.

"It happens so fast, so you have to enjoy every day. That's my take on it," Williams added. "Enjoy every day and don't take any day for granted."

The Chargers current 53-man roster has 25 players who are entering the fourth season or more in the league. Put another way, while the Bolts do have young talent, they also have a healthy amount of veterans who know the chance for special seasons don't come around every year.

Bosa recalled a recent conversation with defensive tackle CJ Okoye, a Nigerian native who is on the Bolts practice squad in his first-ever season of organized football.

"I think that it's just the importance of spending time together and realizing that when this is all said and done, of course you'll have the connections with people, but it will never be the same," Bosa said. "We have CJ from Nigeria coming in and we're sitting in the hot tub, talking to him about whatever, where are you going to find that other than a sports locker room?