From the Podium | 3 Takeaways from Coach Staley's Press Conference

Below are three takeaways from podium sessions before Wednesday's practice:

Staley provides an update on J.C. Jackson

Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson underwent a procedure on his ankle Tuesday in New York.

"It was a very minor procedure, and more for comfort more than anything," said Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley .

The Chargers said Tuesday that Jackson's return to play is approximately two to four weeks.

"It's really more about the wound healing," Staley said. "As soon as the wound heals, he'll be out at practice."

If Jackson were to miss any regular-season games, Staley reiterated his confidence in cornerbacks Michael Davis, Asante Samuel, Jr., and Bryce Callahan.

"We have three corners who we feel are starting-caliber players in Mike, Asante and Bryce," Staley said. "Those guys will be starting in five-DB type packages. And when we get J.C. back soon, he'll be out there.

"We've played with all three of those guys, we have a lot of confidence in all three of those guys," Staley later added. "Those guys are all quality players who know our defense inside and out, and who have all made big plays throughout their careers, throughout training camp. They're all playing at a high level, they've all improved a lot. Again, it's a team game."

Chargers prepare for first road trip of the season

After a long training camp, two joint practices and a pair of preseason games, the Chargers are getting closer to Week 1.

Before that happens though, the Bolts will travel to New Orleans to take on the Saints in their final preseason game. It'll be a first for the team, as this will be their first road trip this season.

"It's a unique experience. It's tough for the young guys," said wide receiver DeAndre Carter. "It's an opportunity for the young guys to put their best foot forward, try to put good tape out there."

"We're focused on this game and then we have an extra week next week to get ready for the Raiders," Carter later added.

Not only will this be the first time they will be on the road, but it is also a short week, as they have one less day of preparation compared to the previous two games.

Linebacker Troy Reeder sees this as a positive however, as it can be used as a chance to move on from the past.

"Sometimes I like these short weeks because it let's you put what happened in the past, in the past and move on," Reeder said.

"We're just exciting to travel and get on the road together," he added.

Friday will be the last chance for many players to make a final impression in live action. Going up against a good opponent is something that Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley believes will be a good challenge for his team.