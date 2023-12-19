5 Takeaways: John Spanos Looks Ahead to Chargers Head Coach & General Manager Search

2. What the future holds

The Bolts focus has already shifted to the pair of searches in hiring a new general manager and head coach.

Spanos said Monday that no stone will be left unturned in the coming weeks and months.

"I think right now, what behooves us is to cast a wide net, keep an open mind," said Spanos, who added the organization is "really strategizing right now" at what they want that process to look like.

Spanos also said there has been no decision in terms of which role will be filled first.

"I just want to make sure we don't limit ourselves and say we got to get the GM first. It may end up being that way," Spanos said "If you look historically at what's happened in the league the last several years, there's been some team that have been able to execute a parallel path where you interview both at the same time, so that's certainly a possibility.

"But again, we're not going to lock ourselves in any one way or any one structure right now," Spanos added. "Kind of see how it unfolds as we get closer to the end of the year. But really open to everything."

Plus, Spanos added, the Chargers are evaluating the football structure they currently operate and are evaluating if any changes are needed there.

The Bolts previous three head coaching hires were all first-time head coaches, with Staley being the latest.

Spanos was asked about the possibility of bringing in a head coach who has held that role before in his career.

"I do think there's value in previous head coach experience," Spanos said. "We all recognize that it helps having been through it before.

"I don't think it can be the end all, be all in not looking at anyone but experienced coaches," Spanos added. "But, absolutely, we'll factor in that. That's an added bonus."

Finally, Spanos noted that while at the NFL League Meeting last week, there was some discussion on how quickly teams have recently made head coach and general manager hires.

"Some of the new guidelines lends itself to a much slower process for the league," Spanos said. "Even if that wasn't the case, this is something we would be very thoughtful and diligent, we wouldn't hurry into.