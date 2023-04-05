Chargers, Gilead Host Students Interested in Sports Medicine Careers

The impact of the event went further than the panel, as students were able to have access to professionals and their journeys.

Anthony Jones, the Associate Director of Inclusion & Diversity at Gilead Sciences , talked about the importance of an event like this and the impact it has on the future of the field.

"The impact is very important," Jones said. "Plus, we know that these are going to be the next generation of people, as I mentioned before, in order to make that difference into somebody else.

"These are the ones that will end up being the most transformative, the next people that we'll see inside the bright lights in the big city as well," Jones added. "So why would we not want to be a part of an opportunity to continue to make that impact and move things forward."

Between the Chargers medical staff sharing their insights and the ability to communicate with others with similar interests, Chargers Manager of Community Relations Cheyanne Warren-Diaz hopes that all students took something away from the event.

"We really hope that these kids took away something from this day," Warren-Diaz said. "Whether it was from our assistant athletic trainer, our team physician or our assistant nutritionist, whether they go on and be an athletic trainer some day or they just have a better understanding of what that world looks like, we all hope from today they have a better understanding of what the career in sports medicine is, and what it is like to work for an NFL team.