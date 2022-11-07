Palmer, Carter Come Up Clutch in Week 9 Win

Palmer, Carter thrive in road victory

In a game where the Chargers entered without their top two receiving targets in Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, the team needed a collective effort on offense to leave Atlanta with a win.

They did just that enroute to a thrilling 20-17 walk-off win on the road.

Wide receiver Joshua Palmer stepped up in a big way, finishing the game with eight receptions for 106 yards. It was his first 100-yard receiving game as a pro.

After the game, Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley spoke about the Chargers 2021 third-round pick.

"This was a real feature game for Josh," Staley said postgame. "I thought you saw the type of receiver we believe he is. He got his opportunities today and he really took them and ran with them.

"It wasn't perfect for him, but I think you see why we feel the way we do about him, and I really thought those two guys were real bright spots for us," Staley added.

Down 10-0 early in the second quarter, quarterback Justin Herbert connected deep over the middle with Palmer for 25 yards on a third-and-15. The big play — which was the offenses's first first down — jumpstarted a drive that would eventually end in the first Chargers points of the day.

That was the story of the day for Palmer — big plays.

Palmer shined late, hauling in three catches for 51 yards throughout the fourth quarter alone. One of those was a big 21-yard catch-and-run that set the Bolts up to kick the game-winning field goal.

"Mike and Keenan are a big part of our offense," wide receiver Deandre Carter said after the game. "Being down, Josh Palmer stepped up. He had to be wide receiver [No. 1] today and had his first career 100-yard receiving game.

"Proud of that kid, really stepped up," Carter added.

While Palmer led the way in yards, Carter added some crucial conversions when the Chargers needed them the most.

Carter converted himself into Herbert's safety blanket, as all five of his receptions went for first downs (four on third down, one on fourth down).

"I think [Carter] had four out of his five catches were third-down catches," Staley said about Carter. "He's mad that he didn't score down there, but he's been fantastic for us all year, and Keenan [Allen] and Mike [Williams] out, once guys are injured, those guys have stepped up."

Carter mentioned that with both Allen and Williams out, he was able to step into that slot and be a go-to on the crucial downs.

"Keenan is real big for us on third down, so I was able to step in and kind of fill that role," Carter said. "I'm happy that the coaches had confidence in me to call the plays and be able to make the plays for Justin."

One of his first downs came on one of the biggest plays of the game.

With the Chargers trailing 17-14, Herbert connected with Carter for six yards on a fourth-and-4, eventually leading to the game-tying field goal.

Carter talked about the big conversion as the Chargers noticed the Falcons defensive tendencies up to that point.