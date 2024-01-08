5 Takeaways: Chargers Proud of Compete Level in Week 18 Finale

The Chargers ended the 2023 season with a 13-12 home loss to the Chiefs on Sunday.

The Bolts finished 5-12 and hold the **No. 5 overall pick** in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Here are five takeaways from Week 18:

1. A fight until the end

The Chargers 2023 season ended the same way that numerous other games did this season.

With an agonizingly close loss where the Bolts simply couldn't make a play when they needed to.

Derwin James, Jr. said his biggest takeaway from the 2023 season is "remembering how hard it is to win in this league."

The Bolts finished with a dozen losses this season, eight of which came by one score or less. And seven of those losses were by a field goal or less.

"Every step, every mistake, every play that you don't think matters, matters," James said. "Because we were had eight games [where we were] two to three points short. We just have to get better from that."

Eric Kendricks added: "A lot of our games were just like the game today … came down to the very last series. Unfortunately, we were on the wrong side of that too many times this year. We worked so hard together, definitely very frustrating."

Easton Stick said: "You're frustrated, you're really upset that you lost. We had a chance to win, and we didn't do it, again. It's frustrating."

The Chargers trailed 10-0 early Sunday before rallying over the final three quarters as Cameron Dicker kicked four field goals.

But with a 12-10 lead and just minutes left, the Bolts defense allowed the Chiefs to re-take the lead on a 41-yard field goal with 49 seconds to play.

Chiefs quarterback Blaine Gabbert scrambled for 40 yards on the final drive to help dash the Bolts hopes of a close win.

"2-minute drill, gave up the two scrambles. That's the difference in that drive, getting the points," said Chargers Interim Head Coach Giff Smith. "But, I thought that they really played hard.

"Blaine is a veteran quarterback. I thought he did a good job," Smith added. "We didn't make the stop at the very end, like we would have liked to, but I thought that they played really well."

Smith said he was proud of the fight and compete level the Bolts showed in the final three games of the season, all of which were one-score losses.