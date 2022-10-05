Donald Parham "Trending" Toward Week 5 Return

Another tough road environment

The Chargers are preparing to hit the road for the second straight week — and are doing so in a place Staley knows well.

Staley grew up in Perry, Ohio, which is just 35 miles from the Browns home stadium.

"I went to games at the old stadium. I have not seen a [Browns] game live at the new stadium," Staley said. "I know that it's right on the lake and that it is a great venue, for sure.

"With their franchise, in the last couple of years, they've really improved. Those fans are going to come alive when they have a team to root for," Staley added. "Right now, they have a team that is a quality team. They're improving. They're one of the top teams in the AFC. It's going to be an intense environment, for sure."

Staley also noted that Cleveland is "one of the top American sports cities there is."

The team will play against the Browns on the road for the first time since 2018, a game that they won by a final score of 38-14. Even though they haven't played in Cleveland since then, Staley and the team are no strangers to playing in tough environments.

Staley talked about the preparation for playing in an environment like Cleveland, adding that having the right guys is a big piece of it.

"Get the right guys on your team that know how to play on the road. That's what we have," Staley said. "We have guys that can go play anywhere and try to be ready for it. I think our group does a good job of playing in adverse situations.

"The way you have to do that is you have to have the right guys, and then you have to have that belief in one another. That's what we have on our team. That's why we feel like we can go into these tough environments and go compete at a high level," Staley added.

Running back Austin Ekeler, who was in his second year in the NFL the last time the Chargers visited Cleveland, remembers the energy in the stadium and looks forward to Sunday.

"I always love good energy in the stadium so, looking forward to it and it's something that we prepare for all year," Ekeler said. "Playing when we can't hear it's important that we're on our responsibilities when we're talking."

Cleveland will be another early season road test for the Chargers, and the team will have to prepare accordingly. Still, these opportunities to communicate as a team in these environments are what Ekeler considers special.

"All of our signs, our code, I think there's something that's pretty special about being in the huddle when it's super loud," Ekeler said. "We have to get as tight as this [media] huddle right here and Justin [Herbert] is yelling the play in the huddle.