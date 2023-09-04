Here's What the Bolts Expect From Cameron Dicker in Year 2 

Ficken talks new kickoff rules

Another year, another new rule to watch out for in 2023.

The NFL rolled out a new rule on kickoffs this offseason that stipulates the return team will get the ball at their own 25-yard line if they call a fair catch (and secure the kickoff) anywhere behind that mark.

The Chargers didn't call for any fair catches in that scenario in the preseason, but Ficken gave his thoughts on it Monday afternoon.

"You didn't see much of it," Ficken said. "Maybe situationally, depends on the philosophy that some of these teams are going to have, depending on the situation of the game, the returner.

"Yeah, you might see it, but I just know what our philosophy is and what we're going to do," Ficken added. "It's tough to figure out what the rest of the teams might do, but we have to prepare for teams to fair catch it, to kick different types of kicks when they're on kickoff and we have to be able to recover all of those types of kicks, as well."

Ficken was then asked why a team just wouldn't take the fair catch and get it at the 25, which is solid starting field position.

But he responded with a reminder that a muffed fair catch on the kickoff is just like one on a punt.

So if you muff the kickoff fair catch and recover it at your own 7-yard line, that's where you start. And if the kicking team recovers that muffed fair catch, your offense won't even see the field.