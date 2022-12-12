Bolts Offense Revels in Late Clock-Chewing Drive

Offense puts together surgical drive in 4th quarter

With 11 minutes and 19 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, the Chargers faced a critical possession.

The Bolts had only converted on one third down (plus one first down by penalty) in the second half up to that point and knew they would need to put together another scoring drive to put themselves in a comfortable position to win the game.

And that they did.

A monster 17-play, 79-yard drive that took off 8:39 off of the game clock proved to be a big difference maker in the Chargers 23-17 win over the Dolphins on Sunday Night Football.

The drive saw the Bolts convert three different third down opportunities — two of them receptions by wide receiver Keenan Allen — and pick up six first downs overall.

Although the Chargers settled for a field goal and weren't able to turn the long drive into a touchdown, they accomplished something else just as important that ultimately let them leave with a primetime win — burning the clock.

Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley shared his pleasure with the fourth quarter drive in his postgame press conference, as the long drive allowed them to turn it into a two-possession game with only 2:40 remaining.

"The drive in the fourth quarter was awesome," Staley said postgame. "I just really felt like that took the air out of them a little bit. Then, for us to make it a two-possession game, that was definitely what we wanted.

"We would have loved to have scored a touchdown there, but I really felt like we controlled the pace there," Staley added. "Then, certainly, made it tough for them to come back."

The Bolts were able to keep the clock moving with an efficient mix of run and pass not only keeping the clock rolling but forcing Miami to burn their timeouts down the stretch.

"That was huge," wide receiver Mike Williams said after the game. "We were able to get them to use all their timeouts, so we just wanted to run as much time off the clock as possible and we were able to do that.

"It was a two-possession game, so we just kind of wanted to run all the time out," Williams added.

The control the Chargers offense had on the final quarter was a something they had struggled to find up until that point in the second half.

With the defense playing at a high-level all game, guard Zion Johnson said the offense also wanted to make their job a lot easier, draining as much time as possible.

"I think for us, we just wanted to finish with the ball," Johnson said. "Our defense had been playing out of their mind and we knew that they were going to be able to do their thing.