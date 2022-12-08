Chargers Look to Find 'Consistency in Approach' Heading Into Final 5 Games 

Chargers focus on consistency ahead of Week 14

At 6-6 with five games remaining, it's now or never for the Chargers.

The Bolts currently sit in the ninth seed in the AFC playoff picture and will play three out of their final five games at home, including back-to-back home games starting this Sunday.

Although each game will be big down the stretch, it will be no different than any of the games they've played since the bye week, according to Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley, who stressed they have all been of equal importance.

"After the bye — once you get past halfway — every game, it means a lot," Staley said. "It's not like the Atlanta game didn't mean as much as this one, or the Kansas City game didn't mean as much as the Las Vegas game.

"They all mean a lot down the stretch," Staley added. "Every game is positioning you for the postseason."

Regardless of who their opponent is each week, the NFL is a league where you cannot overlook anyone. Staley talked about the importance of finding consistency in approach.

"I think what we're trying to establish here is every week, we want there to be that same approach," Staley said. "Every week has the same approach. The NFL demands your respect that way.

"That's what we're trying to do, find consistency in our approach and find a way to play our best football down the stretch because that's what needs to happen in order for you to make a run."

Injuries have been a key storyline of the Chargers season, as major contributors have been lost for some time.

But Staley pointed out that is simply life in the NFL. And with the Bolts only a game back of a playoff spot, this week is all about Miami and playing to the best of their abilities.

"We're a game out in the AFC," Staley said. "We've got to search to play our best football down the stretch and find our formula each week. I think that's what we've had to do all season. Week to week, we've really had to adapt every week to a new week.