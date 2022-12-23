Salyer Continues To Be 'Bright Spot' For Chargers at Left Tackle

Salyer continues to shine in rookie season

It doesn't feel like that long ago when rookie offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer was preparing to take his first NFL snaps at left tackle.

Now 11 games later, the 2022 sixth-round pick has taken the opportunity and ran with it, as he has held it down at one of the most important positions in football.

"I feel like it's had its up-and-down points," Salyer said on Wednesday about his experience as a starter so far. "I try to take it all as a learning experience.

"Every day, every rep, every game is a learning experience so I can keep developing," Salyer added.

Salyer stepped in to a spot occupied by Rashawn Slater, an All-Pro caliber tackle, and provided some stability on Justin Herbert's blindside.

Despite working mainly at guard leading up to the season, Salyer's mindset and approach has been one of the keys for the rookie being one of the team's bright spots so far according to Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley.

"Jamaree has been a real bright spot for our team," Staley said. "He's been one of those guys that we're sure glad we drafted. He's got a lot of the make-up that allows you to have the season that we're having right now.

"When your All-Pro left tackle goes down, you're able to put a rookie in there who's ready for his opportunity," Staley added. "He's got outstanding make-up."

Salyer had familiarity with playing left tackle during his time at Georgia, so the position wasn't completely new to him. Still, playing where he did and against the talent he did was some of the things Staley pointed to when making the decision pre-draft — and why he has been able to play the way that he has so far.

"He played in one of the top programs in all of college football," Staley said. "Blocking against those guys in practice and competing against them every single week, we really felt like that was a big reason why you drafted him.

"He played left tackle in college, so it wasn't that big of a deal for him from a transition standpoint, from a positional standpoint, but he's really tough, he's really smart," Staley added.

His experience at Georgia also allowed him to be apart of some big games as well, including the College Football Playoff and other national stages. As the team enters games that are big for playoff purposes, his mindset remains almost the same — every game is a big game.

"I think mindset-wise, a lot of it is kind of similar just from a going out and getting it done standpoint," Salyer said.

"Just from the beginning, every moment was a big moment," Salyer later added. "I know from a playoff standpoint, NFL can be a thin line. I just got to make sure I go out there and don't let the team down."

Salyer has allowed just four sacks and has been called for just three penalties all season. According to analytics website Pro Football Focus, Salyer also has an overall grade this season is 71.0.

Salyer's rookie campaign still has more football remaining, but what he's shown so far since stepping into the starting spot has given the team stability and a chance to continue competing despite the injuries.