Bolts Defense Focused on Day-By-Day Improvement

O-line focused on improving run game

The Bolts offensive line this year will have a couple of moving pieces on the inside, but in the middle of it all will be veteran center Corey Linsley, who is preparing with his third season in the powder blue.

Linsley has been a stable force at center for the Bolts and enters this season with Zion Johnson slated to be to his left and Jamaree Salyer to his right.

That is why Linsley says this offseason, specifically in training camp, has been and will be about getting things down and making sure everything is down by the time Week 1 rolls around.

"Throughout camp, it will be the communication, the fits and the combos and stuff," Linsley said. "Those guys inside, they're workhorses, man.

"Obviously, we're glad to get Rashawn [Slater] back and Pip [Trey Pipkins III], glad to get him back as well and re-sign him," Linsley added. "Hopefully, the goal through camp is to build that continuity. I feel like we communicate really well. Now, it's just about getting the feel for everything down."

An area of improvement for the Bolts this year for Linsley comes on the ground, where he felt like the run game was lacking in 2022.

But Linsley feels improvement in that department even in OTAs, as there are aspects that have improved so far.

"I think, overall, it's really obvious. The run game lacked," Linsley said. "Protection game, I think we can be better. That's what this offseason, a lot of it has been about, from a protection standpoint. The communication, the simplification of everything.

"Also, just relying on our instincts more and helping out everybody as much as we can. I feel like we're making a lot of improvement, even right now," Linsley added. "The run game, we'll take accountability for that."

Running the ball effectively is a point of emphasis entering training camp and into the season, as it is something the offensive line wants to turn around and make it a strength.

"I'm sure you could pick it apart to a bunch of different reasons, but ultimately, up front, that's something that we take pride in. We want to run the ball," Linsley said. "Every O-Line in the NFL wants to run the ball. For us to fall significantly below our standard, I think that's in the back of our mind and has been.