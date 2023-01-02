Fox, Van Noy Continue High-Impact Performances in Win Over Rams

Fox and Van Noy keep shining on defense

Defensive lineman Morgan Fox and linebacker Kyle Van Noy have been exactly what the Chargers wanted when they added them in the offseason.

And over the past four weeks, they've shown what exactly it was.

Defensive contributions have had to come from many places this season, but the play of Fox and Van Noy has been something that has been a boost throughout the Bolts winning streak that was extended to four games following their 31-10 win over the Rams.

When it comes to Fox, Van Noy and other offseason defensive additions, Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley noted that their value has come in ways that are bigger in the stat sheet.

"All of these guys that we've on boarded on this team in free agency, they're two of them," Staley said after the win. "They've helped us significantly, from their performance, and then adding the type of leadership and that type of toughness — the intangibles — that our team needed to be as good as it can be."

Fox added another sack to his season tally with a first quarter sack that forced a Rams punt on their first drive of the game. With that sack, Fox now sits at 6.5 sacks on the year, which is a new career-high for him in a season.

The veteran defensive lineman has been as versatile as can be along a defensive line that has gone through many injuries throughout the year. Getting some pieces back and the defense playing at a high level has allowed him to tally four sacks in his last three games.

"It's awesome, but it's a product of everybody else," Fox said after the game. "If I'm going to be proud of anything, it's a product of 10 other guys doing their job at a very high level. If I don't make the play, it's kind of like I'm doing a disservice to them.

"All the plays I've made this year have been because I have great guys around me," Fox added.

As for Van Noy, he has really come alive in the last four games, notching a sack in each one. Although he's listed as a linebacker, he's been a little bit of everything the team has asked for him and he has produced in the most important stretch of the season.

Van Noy's recent surge is far from a coincidence, as Staley mentioned how settling in has helped Van Noy be one of the brightest spots in a defense that's shining late in the year.

"From a coach's perspective, I think that he's comfortable," Staley said. "He played in the same system for a long time. There are just little things [different]. Football is football to him, but I think that he is getting comfortable.

"What makes him such a good player is he's a playmaker, he makes plays, on top of all the intangible stuff that he does," Staley later added about Van Noy. "I think you've been able to see that in these last four games, where he's making a lot of plays for us that are helping us win."

He made another on Sunday afternoon, stripping Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield and recovering the fumble while the Rams offense was driving. Whether it's big plays on the field or simply being a presence in the defensive room, Van Noy has continued to show his value down the stretch of the regular season and heading into the playoffs.

"Old man has some juice to him," Fox said about Van Noy. "He's been moving. He's been great. An extremely cerebral player, so when he's out there he makes a lot of stuff happen.