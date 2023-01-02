Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Fox, Van Noy Continue High-Impact Performances in Win Over Rams

Jan 01, 2023 at 07:09 PM
Omar_Headshot_For_Site
Omar Navarro

Seasonal Content Assistant

FTP

Below are three takeaways from Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley, quarterback Justin Herbert and defensive lineman Morgan Fox from Sunday's win over the Rams.

Fox and Van Noy keep shining on defense

Defensive lineman Morgan Fox and linebacker Kyle Van Noy have been exactly what the Chargers wanted when they added them in the offseason.

And over the past four weeks, they've shown what exactly it was.

Defensive contributions have had to come from many places this season, but the play of Fox and Van Noy has been something that has been a boost throughout the Bolts winning streak that was extended to four games following their 31-10 win over the Rams.

When it comes to Fox, Van Noy and other offseason defensive additions, Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley noted that their value has come in ways that are bigger in the stat sheet.

"All of these guys that we've on boarded on this team in free agency, they're two of them," Staley said after the win. "They've helped us significantly, from their performance, and then adding the type of leadership and that type of toughness — the intangibles — that our team needed to be as good as it can be."

Fox added another sack to his season tally with a first quarter sack that forced a Rams punt on their first drive of the game. With that sack, Fox now sits at 6.5 sacks on the year, which is a new career-high for him in a season.

The veteran defensive lineman has been as versatile as can be along a defensive line that has gone through many injuries throughout the year. Getting some pieces back and the defense playing at a high level has allowed him to tally four sacks in his last three games.

"It's awesome, but it's a product of everybody else," Fox said after the game. "If I'm going to be proud of anything, it's a product of 10 other guys doing their job at a very high level. If I don't make the play, it's kind of like I'm doing a disservice to them.

"All the plays I've made this year have been because I have great guys around me," Fox added.

As for Van Noy, he has really come alive in the last four games, notching a sack in each one. Although he's listed as a linebacker, he's been a little bit of everything the team has asked for him and he has produced in the most important stretch of the season.

Van Noy's recent surge is far from a coincidence, as Staley mentioned how settling in has helped Van Noy be one of the brightest spots in a defense that's shining late in the year.

"From a coach's perspective, I think that he's comfortable," Staley said. "He played in the same system for a long time. There are just little things [different]. Football is football to him, but I think that he is getting comfortable.

"What makes him such a good player is he's a playmaker, he makes plays, on top of all the intangible stuff that he does," Staley later added about Van Noy. "I think you've been able to see that in these last four games, where he's making a lot of plays for us that are helping us win."

He made another on Sunday afternoon, stripping Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield and recovering the fumble while the Rams offense was driving. Whether it's big plays on the field or simply being a presence in the defensive room, Van Noy has continued to show his value down the stretch of the regular season and heading into the playoffs.

"Old man has some juice to him," Fox said about Van Noy. "He's been moving. He's been great. An extremely cerebral player, so when he's out there he makes a lot of stuff happen.

"Then you add the fact he can rush … he gets a strip-sack and makes a huge play for us … that's what Kyle can do," Fox added.

Bolts end 3rd-quarter touchdown woes

After almost three months, the Chargers long-awaited third quarter touchdown came on Sunday afternoon.

Third quarters had been a difficult one for the Bolts, as they struggled to score more than field goals coming out of the half. Week 17 was a different story though, as the offense started the quarter on offense and marched down the field.

"I think that our guys came out on a mission in that third quarter," Staley said. "Finished the half with a field goal, a good two-minute drive. Would have liked to have seen a touchdown, but we were able to finish with a field goal.

"That middle eight so important," Staley added. "You get the ball, and for us to go drive the ball, score the ball, it was really big for our offense."

An 11-play, 75-yard drive that took over six minutes was how the Bolts were able to cash in their first third quarter touchdown since Week 5 in Cleveland.

Like they did almost the entire game, they did it with a balance of run and pass, as the Chargers methodically drove down the field, culminating in a six-yard connection from quarterback Justin Herbert to tight end Gerald Everett.

"I thought that it was good for us to play consistent football on offense," Herbert said postgame. "All four quarters, I thought that we moved the ball pretty well. We did a lot of good things up front. We made some plays down the field. Overall, I thought that it was a great performance."

Third quarter offense had been a topic that lingered around the team as long as the touchdown-less streak continued.

The development of a run game that rushed for 192 yards helped the third quarter and overall offensive performance, as the team was able to strike a balance. Overall, it was something the team can continue to build on heading into the postseason and something that they can finally move past.

"You just really felt like that group, it was a big lift for them, like, 'We scored this thing, and that's kind of off our back now. Now, we can just keep it moving," Staley said. "That's what I think led to a complete performance, that third quarter leading to an even better fourth quarter, in terms of time of possession. I thought that we really ran the football well."

Photos: Bolts Celebrate Week 17 Victory Over Rams

Get an inside look at the postgame celebration from the Chargers 31-10 win over the Las Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium!

7LAC2178
1 / 25
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC2191
2 / 25
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC2218
3 / 25
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC2127
4 / 25
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC2252
5 / 25
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
7LAC2090
6 / 25
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC1898
7 / 25
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC1918
8 / 25
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC1945
9 / 25
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC2011
10 / 25
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC2021
11 / 25
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC2025
12 / 25
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC2058
13 / 25
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC2065
14 / 25
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC2069
15 / 25
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC2080
16 / 25
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC2083
17 / 25
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC2102
18 / 25
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC2118
19 / 25
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC2134
20 / 25
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC2155
21 / 25
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC2218
22 / 25
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC2230
23 / 25
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC2264
24 / 25
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
2LAC2297
25 / 25
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Chargers use depth in blowout win

The big win allowed the team to do something they hadn't done all year in a victory.

With the game in hand and a three-touchdown lead, Staley decided it was time to sit some of the starters and see others get some run in. It was a luxury that the team had not been able to do so far this season.

Not only did it take away the risk of some players getting banged up, but it also allowed them to see some players in game action that they might not otherwise get a chance to look at.

"I thought that we were able to take a look at some guys," Staley said. "I thought that that was an advantage for us. It felt good to play a game like that, where you could take a look at some guys, defensively and offensively."

Herbert's afternoon was over with around 11 minutes remaining in the final quarter and backup quarterback Chase Daniel took over for the rest of the game. Running back Larry Rountree III, who was elevated from the practice squad on Saturday, also got some carries in the fourth quarter.

With the amount of injuries the team has gone through so far this season, Staley mentioned that everyone has been needed and he expects that to continue moving forward.

"We were able to get Justin out of the game, get Chase some snaps," Staley said. "I think that was important for Chase to get some snaps. I thought that Chase did a nice job of operation, when he was in there, too.

"We got Larry Rountree some carries," Staley added. "We've needed everybody in order to make it to this point, and we're going to need everybody moving forward."

The Chargers win in Week 17 means that the team will be no lower than the No. 6 seed in the playoffs and could be able to go as high as No. 5. The team will decide what plan to take as the week progresses heading into the final game in Denver.

Whatever that decision is, the team will be ready to go.

"We love playing football," Herbert said. "Every opportunity to play football is a great opportunity. I completely trust our coaching staff, our front office, whatever they decide. I love playing football with these guys, so whatever happens, happens."

Bolt Up for 2023!

Secure your 2023 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Staley Excited to Face Former Boss in Sean McVay

The Chargers Head Coach spent the 2020 season as the Rams defensive coordinator before joining the Bolts

news

Bolts 3rd-Down Defense Remains Red-Hot Against Colts

Monday's performance marked just the second time the Chargers allowed zero third-down conversions in a single game in the last 30 years

news

Derwin James Expects to Play Monday Against Colts

"Those guys have been playing at a high level these last couple weeks. I've been just trying to be there to help, bring that energy and experience."

news

Salyer Continues To Be 'Bright Spot' For Chargers at Left Tackle

"Jamaree has been a real bright spot for our team. He's been one of those guys that we're sure glad we drafted. He's got a lot of the make-up that allows you to have the season that we're having right now."

news

Chargers Defense Shines Again in Week 15 Win

"They're playing with the right energy. I felt like we've played as hard as we've ever played, since I've been here, on defense."

news

Bolts Following Van Noy's Leadership Into Home Stretch

"Kyle has been an incredibly important asset for us on this football team. He's providing that experience, providing the versatility."

news

Bolts Offense Revels in Late Clock-Chewing Drive

Chargers ate up nearly nine minutes of the clock in fourth-quarter possession that gave Bolts a two-score lead

news

Chargers Look to Find 'Consistency in Approach' Heading Into Final 5 Games

"That's what we're trying to do ... because that's what needs to happen in order for you to make a run."

news

Derwin James Credits Maturity for Strong November Play

Chargers safety was only NFL player to have an interception, a sack and a forced fumble in last month

news

Punter JK Scott Thriving in 1st Season with Chargers

"I think he has just changed the way our special teams has operated just in terms of the confidence that you have in field position."

news

Carter's Big Day Sparks Chargers in Win Over Arizona

The Bolts wide receiver set a career-high in receptions and receiving yards in the 25-24 win over the Cardinals

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Rams Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at 1:25pm at Sofi Stadium.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Colts Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Indianapolis Colts on Monday at 5:15pm at Lucas Oil Stadium.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Titans Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at 1:25pm at Sofi Stadium.

video

Let's Play: Tre' McKitty vs. Kenneth Murray, Jr. in F1 2021

On this edition of Let's Play, tight end Tre' McKitty and linebacker face off in a race of F1 2021. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

All In: Episode 8 | The Ultimate Competitor

On the eighth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the Chargers young quarterback, Justin Herbert, and learn how his competitive drive has translated to clutch, highlight-worthy plays his whole career, including the Bolts recent win over the Dolphins on Sunday Night Football.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 8

In the latest episode of ALL IN: Season 2 we take a look at the driving force behind the Chargers offense, quarterback Justin Herbert. Episode 8 of All IN is out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Dolphins Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Miami Dolphins for prime time clash on Sunday Night Football.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Raiders Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at 1:25pm at State Farm Stadium.

video

All In: Episode 7 | On The Edge

On the seventh episode of ALL IN Season 2, learn about Khalil Mack's journey to the Chargers and his fight to prove his doubters wrong as the veteran edge rusher holds down the Bolts defense after Joey Bosa is sidelined with a groin injury.

video

Let's Play: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs Morgan Fox in NHL 22

On this edition of Let's Play, defensive linemen Sebastian Joseph-Day and Morgan Fox face off in NHL 22. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 7

Get an inside look into what makes Khalil Mack one of the greatest EDGE rushers in the NFL on the latest episode of All In Season 2, out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Cardinals Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at 1:05pm at State Farm Stadium.

video

Let's Play: Zion Johnson vs. Jamaree Salyer in NBA 2K21

On the latest edition of Let's Play, Zion Johnson & Jamaree Salyer go head-to-head in a game of NBA 2K21. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers rookies. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Bolt Up: Chiefs vs Chargers Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs for Sunday Night Football in Week 11 at SoFi Stadium.

video

All In: Episode 6 | No Flinch

On the sixth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the LA Chargers' gritty 2022 season as they power through a slew of injuries to a 5-3 record and the mentality Head Coach Brandon Staley has instilled in his team.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 6

Follow the Chargers' resilient journey through the adversity of their 2022 season so far on the latest episode of All In Season 2, out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs 49ers Hype Video

The Chargers visit the 49ers for a primetime battle on Sunday Night Football.

video

Between 2 Kegs: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs. Shawne Merriman

Do you think you can win in a fight against Mike Tyson? If the WWE called you to perform at Wrestlemania would you go? On this episode we get to find out more with Shawne Merriman and Sebastian Joseph-Day over a game of Between 2 Kegs, presented by Bud Light

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Falcons Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9 at Mercedes Benz Stadium.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Keelan Doss to Active Roster; Place Donald Parham Jr. on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Keelan Doss to the active roster from the team's practice squad and placed tight end Donald Parham Jr., on Reserve/Injured. In addition, Los Angeles activated kicker Cameron Dicker and cornerback Kemon Hall from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Jeremiah Attaochu; Place J.C. Jackson on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed outside linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu. In a corresponding move, the team placed cornerback J.C. Jackson on Reserve/Injured.

video

Let's Play: DeAndre Carter vs. Gerald Everett in Madden 23

On the latest edition of Let's Play, DeAndre Carter & Gerald Everett go head-to-head for a game of Madden 23. See who wins the matchup between these two LA Chargers playmakers. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Bolt Up: Seahawks vs Chargers Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 7 at SoFi Stadium.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Michael Bandy to Active Roster; Place Joshua Kelley on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Michael Bandy to the active roster from the team's practice squad and placed running back Joshua Kelley on Reserve/Injured. The team also elevated kicker Taylor Bertolet from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

video

All In: Episode 5 | The Breaking Point

On the fifth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go behind running back Joshua Kelley's emergence as the complementary back to RB1 Austin Ekeler and how the Chargers kickstarted their run game after the first three weeks of the season.

video

Let's Play: Breiden Fehoko vs. Christian Covington in NHL 22

On the latest edition of Let's Play, Breiden Fehoko & Christian Covington go head-to-head for a game of NHL 22. See who wins the matchup between these two LA Chargers defensive ends. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Broncos Hype Video

The Chargers return home for a primetime clash with the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Michael Bandy and Foster Sarell

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Michael Bandy and tackle Foster Sarell from the practice squad for Monday's game.

video

Between 2 Kegs: Kyle Van Noy vs. Shawne Merriman

On the second episode of season two of Between 2 Kegs, Kyle Van Noy goes lights out against Shawne Merriman in pong. From the worst advice Shawne ever got on the field to a story from Kyle's days on the Patriots: Belichick vs Gronk, find out who takes the win in Between 2 Kegs powered by Bud Light.

Latest News
Advertising