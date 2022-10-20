Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

James, Mack Leading the Way for Bolts Defense 

Oct 20, 2022 at 04:06 PM
Omar_Headshot_For_Site
Omar Navarro

Seasonal Content Assistant

FTP 10.20

Below are three takeaways from Chargers Offensive Coordinator Joe Lombardi, Chargers Defensive Coordinator Renaldo Hill, Chargers Special Teams Coordinator Ryan Ficken, running back Sony Michel and kicker Taylor Bertolet before Thursday's practice:

Defensive veterans leading the charge

The Chargers took the field on Thursday as they continue preparations for the Seahawks.

The story of Week 6 for the Bolts was the second-half defense, as they shut down the Broncos and held them to only three points in the final two periods and overtime. The unit also held Denver to a season-low 258 total yards.

With a big overhaul of the defense in the offseason, they have had their fair share of flashes through the first six weeks of the season.

Safety Derwin James, Jr. has continued his high-level of play that the team has grown accustomed to, as he leads the team in total tackles (55) and has added a pair of sacks as well. Whether it's close to the line of scrimmage or playing deep, James has been a force wherever he is on the field.

Outside linebacker Khalil Mack has also stepped up in a big way. Leading the team in sacks (6.0) and tackles for loss (7.0), Mack has made his presence known to opposing defensive lines and come up with timely plays.

"That's what you expect from your top players, to step up and perform," said Chargers Defensive Coordinator Renaldo Hill. "Regardless of the situation, those guys play at their best. That's what you expect from those two."

Viewed as leaders on the defensive side, their play has elevated everyone else around them.

"We're going to keep rallying behind those guys and try to take some pressure off of them, but we know that they're going to keep rising to the occasion, as well," Hill said.

While James and Mack have made loud impacts on the defensive side, another veteran, Kyle Van Noy, has provided a lot of value for this team as well.

Lining up at linebacker and also rushing the passer on the edge, Van Noy has shown his versatility all over the field, especially with outside linebacker Joey Bosa out with a groin injury. The team has been able to plug in Van Noy at different spots — something Hill says will continue to happen in order to maximize what he can do.

"I think that's a process, too. You know that you have a guy that can do multiple things and, for us, is still trying to find that groove of where he fits," Hill said. We know that if an injury happens, he can be a plug-and-play guy. We want to be able to highlight the things that he does, as well, being able to express himself on third down, being able to put him behind the ball and be able to plug him, with his size, and be able to get off and separate from blocks."

"It's still a constant process," Hill later added. "I think that that is going to be something that we continue to explore throughout the year, but we do know that he can do all of those things. Each week, we're always going to look at the gameplan and see how we can attack the team."

Bertolet on stepping in for Hopkins again

Earlier in the week, Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley announced that kicker Dustin Hopkins, who kicked the game-winning field goal in Week 6, would be out two to four weeks with a hamstring strain.

In his place, kicker Taylor Bertolet will serve as the team's kicker until Hopkins returns.

Sunday will be Bertolet's second career NFL game, with the first coming Week 5 against the Browns where he nailed all three of his field goals and extra points. Kicking against Cleveland is something Bertolet said gave him more confidence.

"It definitely gives you some confidence to know you can go into a game and perform like you do on the practice field," Bertolet said. "Having a game under my belt gives me some confidence for sure going into this next game."

Chargers Special Teams Coordinator Ryan Ficken spoke about Bertolet, adding that it will take a team effort to help the new kicker.

"We're looking forward to him and I know he's looking forward to this opportunity again," Ficken said. "As you know, being in Cleveland, not an easy place to kick, so it's nice to get that one under your belt.

"Now, we just have to go ahead and rally behind him and do whatever we can to make sure we can get another W this week," Ficken added.

Bertolet praised long snapper Josh Harris and punter/holder JK Scott for making his job easier and welcoming him. With the kicking operation being spot on, the transition has been easier.

"It's been great. They've been incredibly welcoming to me," Bertolet said. "I'm an outsider coming in trying to help our team out so for them to welcome me here has been incredibly helpful for me and I think our success on the field."

Top Shots: Bolts Get OT Win over Broncos on MNF

Check out the best shots from the Monday Night Football overtime win over the Broncos in Week 6

221017_TopShotsBroncos_Gallery_001
1 / 109
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_TopShotsBroncos_Gallery_002
2 / 109
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_TopShotsBroncos_Gallery_003
3 / 109
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_TopShotsBroncos_Gallery_004
4 / 109
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_TopShotsBroncos_Gallery_006
5 / 109
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_TopShotsBroncos_Gallery_007
6 / 109
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_TopShotsBroncos_Gallery_008
7 / 109
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_TopShotsBroncos_Gallery_005
8 / 109
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_TopShotsBroncos_Gallery_009
9 / 109
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_TopShotsBroncos_Gallery_010
10 / 109
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_TopShotsBroncos_Gallery_012
11 / 109
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_TopShotsBroncos_Gallery_011
12 / 109
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_TopShotsBroncos_Gallery_013
13 / 109
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_TopShotsBroncos_Gallery_014
14 / 109
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_TopShotsBroncos_Gallery_015
15 / 109
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_TopShotsBroncos_Gallery_016
16 / 109
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_TopShotsBroncos_Gallery_017
17 / 109
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_TopShotsBroncos_Gallery_018
18 / 109
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_TopShotsBroncos_Gallery_019
19 / 109
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_TopShotsBroncos_Gallery_020
20 / 109
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_TopShotsBroncos_Gallery_021
21 / 109
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_TopShotsBroncos_Gallery_022
22 / 109
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_TopShotsBroncos_Gallery_023
23 / 109
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_TopShotsBroncos_Gallery_024
24 / 109
(Mpu Dinani/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_TopShotsBroncos_Gallery_025
25 / 109
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_TopShotsBroncos_Gallery_026
26 / 109
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_TopShotsBroncos_Gallery_027
27 / 109
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_TopShotsBroncos_Gallery_028
28 / 109
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_TopShotsBroncos_Gallery_029
29 / 109
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_TopShotsBroncos_Gallery_030
30 / 109
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_TopShotsBroncos_Gallery_031
31 / 109
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_TopShotsBroncos_Gallery_032
32 / 109
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_TopShotsBroncos_Gallery_033
33 / 109
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_TopShotsBroncos_Gallery_034
34 / 109
(Mpu Dinani/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_TopShotsBroncos_Gallery_035
35 / 109
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_TopShotsBroncos_Gallery_036
36 / 109
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_TopShotsBroncos_Gallery_037
37 / 109
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_TopShotsBroncos_Gallery_038
38 / 109
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_TopShotsBroncos_Gallery_039
39 / 109
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_TopShotsBroncos_Gallery_040
40 / 109
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_TopShotsBroncos_Gallery_041
41 / 109
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_TopShotsBroncos_Gallery_042
42 / 109
(Mpu Dinani/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_TopShotsBroncos_Gallery_044
43 / 109
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_TopShotsBroncos_Gallery_043
44 / 109
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_TopShotsBroncos_Gallery_045
45 / 109
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_TopShotsBroncos_Gallery_046
46 / 109
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_TopShotsBroncos_Gallery_047
47 / 109
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_TopShotsBroncos_Gallery_048
48 / 109
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_TopShotsBroncos_Gallery_049
49 / 109
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_TopShotsBroncos_Gallery_050
50 / 109
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_TopShotsBroncos_Gallery_051
51 / 109
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_TopShotsBroncos_Gallery_052
52 / 109
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_TopShotsBroncos_Gallery_053
53 / 109
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_TopShotsBroncos_Gallery_055
54 / 109
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_TopShotsBroncos_Gallery_054
55 / 109
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_TopShotsBroncos_Gallery_056
56 / 109
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_TopShotsBroncos_Gallery_057
57 / 109
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_TopShotsBroncos_Gallery_058
58 / 109
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_TopShotsBroncos_Gallery_059
59 / 109
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_TopShotsBroncos_Gallery_060
60 / 109
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_TopShotsBroncos_Gallery_061
61 / 109
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_TopShotsBroncos_Gallery_062
62 / 109
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_TopShotsBroncos_Gallery_063
63 / 109
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_TopShotsBroncos_Gallery_064
64 / 109
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_TopShotsBroncos_Gallery_065
65 / 109
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_TopShotsBroncos_Gallery_066
66 / 109
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_TopShotsBroncos_Gallery_067
67 / 109
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_TopShotsBroncos_Gallery_068
68 / 109
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_TopShotsBroncos_Gallery_069
69 / 109
(Mpu Dinani/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_TopShotsBroncos_Gallery_070
70 / 109
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_TopShotsBroncos_Gallery_071
71 / 109
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_TopShotsBroncos_Gallery_072
72 / 109
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_TopShotsBroncos_Gallery_073
73 / 109
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_TopShotsBroncos_Gallery_074
74 / 109
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_TopShotsBroncos_Gallery_075
75 / 109
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_TopShotsBroncos_Gallery_076
76 / 109
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_TopShotsBroncos_Gallery_077
77 / 109
(Mpu Dinani/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_TopShotsBroncos_Gallery_078
78 / 109
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_TopShotsBroncos_Gallery_079
79 / 109
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_TopShotsBroncos_Gallery_082
80 / 109
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_TopShotsBroncos_Gallery_080
81 / 109
(Noel Vasquez/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_TopShotsBroncos_Gallery_081
82 / 109
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_TopShotsBroncos_Gallery_083
83 / 109
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_TopShotsBroncos_Gallery_084
84 / 109
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_TopShotsBroncos_Gallery_085
85 / 109
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_TopShotsBroncos_Gallery_086
86 / 109
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_TopShotsBroncos_Gallery_087
87 / 109
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_TopShotsBroncos_Gallery_088
88 / 109
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_TopShotsBroncos_Gallery_089
89 / 109
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_TopShotsBroncos_Gallery_090
90 / 109
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_TopShotsBroncos_Gallery_091
91 / 109
(Mpu Dinani/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_TopShotsBroncos_Gallery_092
92 / 109
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_TopShotsBroncos_Gallery_093
93 / 109
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_TopShotsBroncos_Gallery_094
94 / 109
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_TopShotsBroncos_Gallery_095
95 / 109
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_TopShotsBroncos_Gallery_096
96 / 109
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_TopShotsBroncos_Gallery_097
97 / 109
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_TopShotsBroncos_Gallery_098
98 / 109
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_TopShotsBroncos_Gallery_099
99 / 109
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_TopShotsBroncos_Gallery_100
100 / 109
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_TopShotsBroncos_Gallery_101
101 / 109
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_TopShotsBroncos_Gallery_102
102 / 109
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_TopShotsBroncos_Gallery_103
103 / 109
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_TopShotsBroncos_Gallery_104
104 / 109
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_TopShotsBroncos_Gallery_105
105 / 109
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_TopShotsBroncos_Gallery_106
106 / 109
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_TopShotsBroncos_Gallery_107
107 / 109
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_TopShotsBroncos_Gallery_108
108 / 109
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
221017_TopShotsBroncos_Gallery_109
109 / 109
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Michel earning tough yards on offense

Signed less than two weeks before Week 1, running back Sony Michel has felt more and more comfortable now through six weeks.

With fellow running back Joshua Kelley suffering with a knee injury during Monday's game, Michel saw a bigger workload, getting 30 snaps on offense.

"It's been going," Michel said about the adjustment of joining the Bolts. "[I've] just been getting more comfortable and comfortable every day and just learning.

"I would just say it came from total team execution, total offensive execution and just practice and gaining confidence in what I'm doing," Michel later added about his game on Monday.

Despite his snap count fluctuating throughout the season so far, Michel has approached each game the same way — by staying as prepared as he could be.

"Just have to prepare because you never know," Michel said. "Last week, not really knowing how much I was going to play, but just knowing I was prepared and going in the game with confidence mattered."

The Chargers will have to lean on Michel a bit more when Austin Ekeler is off the field and while Kelley is out. Chargers Offensive Coordinator Joe Lombardi talked about Michel on Thursday, adding that while the numbers aren't eye popping, he's gaining a lot of tough yards.

"I think he's been very reliable. He had some really good short yardage runs that were important," Lombardi said. "

"He's been getting those tough yards," Lombardi later added. "Very reliable guy, protections, always knows what to do. There are certain situations where we really like him."

Bolt Up for 2022!

Secure your 2022 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Bolts Get Back to Work After Primetime Win

"I think that this locker room believes in one another. I think that it's been on display through six games so far."

news

Tranquill Ignites Bolts Defense With 4th-Quarter Sack

"The roar you get from the crowd and the momentum, it just feels good. The energy feels good, the sideline feels good."

news

Bolts Offense Focused on Repeat Success in Run Game

"It makes it so much easier on everyone involved when you run the ball well. It's encouraging, but every week is a new week."

news

Callahan Adding 'Veteran Presence' To The Bolts Secondary

"I think that he has been a real bright spot for our defense. He's been so consistent through five games...he's having an excellent year."

news

Gilman Makes Game-Changing Interception In 1st Start of the Season

The third-year safety made a key interception that led to a 30-28 Chargers win over the Browns

news

Chargers Linebacker Duo Playing "Lights Out" So Far in 2022

"They are playing fast. They are playing lights out and that's what you want."

news

Donald Parham "Trending" Toward Week 5 Return

"I feel like I'm getting the work back in, continue to build a role on this team. It's really exciting for me."

news

Ekeler Leads Bolts Offense with 3-Touchdown Performance

Bolts running back scored twice on the ground and once through the air in a 34-24 victory over the Texans

news

Chargers Relying on Offensive Depth Against Texans

"The other guys are going to have to step up. But, between our running backs, tight ends and receivers, we feel like we have enough."

news

Rumph Excited for Opportunity to Fill In for Bosa

"I look at it as an opportunity to establish myself, show these coaches they can count on me when things like these happen."

news

From The Podium | Bolts Impressed with Zion Johnson's Start

The Chargers right guard has drawn praise for his play thus far, but the rookie said he's only focusing on improving early in his NFL career

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.

video

Chargers Partner with Fresh Vine Wine, Co-Owned by Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough

The Chargers announced a new multi-year partnership with Fresh Vine Wine, owned by entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, to feature their wine at select bars at SoFi Stadium! To celebrate the announcement, Dobrev and Hough cheered on the Chargers at the team's first home game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, August 22.

video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.

video

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough Vlog Their Trip to SoFi Stadium

Entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough crash the Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers preseason game at SoFi Stadium! Join them for a vlog of their tour of the one-of-a-kind NFL stadium as they promote their lifestyle wine brand, Fresh Vine Wine.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

news

Los Angeles Chargers and Fresh Vine Wine Announce Partnership

Celebrities Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough partner with the Chargers for a new SoFi Stadium offering.

video

Let's Play: Breiden Fehoko vs. Christian Covington in NHL 22

On the latest edition of Let's Play, Breiden Fehoko & Christian Covington go head-to-head for a game of NHL 22. See who wins the matchup between these two LA Chargers defensive ends. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Broncos Hype Video

The Chargers return home for a primetime clash with the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Michael Bandy and Foster Sarell

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Michael Bandy and tackle Foster Sarell from the practice squad for Monday's game.

video

Between 2 Kegs: Kyle Van Noy vs. Shawne Merriman

On the second episode of season two of Between 2 Kegs, Kyle Van Noy goes lights out against Shawne Merriman in pong. From the worst advice Shawne ever got on the field to a story from Kyle's days on the Patriots: Belichick vs Gronk, find out who takes the win in Between 2 Kegs powered by Bud Light.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Michael Bandy and Taylor Bertolet

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Michael Bandy and kicker Taylor Bertolet from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Browns Hype Video

The Chargers travel to First Energy Stadium to take on the Cleveland Browns in Week 5.

video

All In: Episode 4 | Chosen

On the fourth episode of ALL IN Season 2, follow second-year cornerback Asante Samuel, Jr.'s journey to and through the NFL, from his roots in Florida football, his marquee matchup vs elite wide receiver Davante Adams in Week 1, and the relentless mentality he brings to every snap.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Michael Bandy

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Michael Bandy from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Texans Hype Video

The Chargers hit the road to take on the Houston Texans in Week 4.

video

Between 2 Kegs: Mike Williams vs. Shawne Merriman

On the premiere of season two of Between 2 Kegs, Shawne faces off against Mike Williams. Watch to see who wins as they talk about Mike's most memorable parties at Clemson, the story of the first time Merriman hit LT at practice his rookie year, and more. Powered by Bud Light.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Tight End Richard Rodgers

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated tight end Richard Rodgers from the practice squad for Sunday's game. The team also downgraded tight end Donald Parham Jr., to doutbtful.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Jaguars Hype Video

The Chargers return home to SoFi Stadium to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 3.

video

All In: Episode 3 | First Blood

On the third episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access as the 2022 LA Chargers begin their season and see who will draw first blood in the battle for the highly competitive AFC West. Go behind the scenes of the Bolts' first two games vs the Raiders & Chiefs.

video

Coming Soon | All In Season 2, Episode 3

Get an exclusive look at the LA Chargers as they begin the 2022 season and battle against two AFC West opponents. Check out episode 3 of All In Season 2 on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com Friday, September 23rd at 10am.

news

Chargers Elevate Jason Moore, Jr. and Richard Rodgers

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Jason Moore Jr., and tight end Richard Rodgers from the practice squad for Thursday night's game.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers at Chiefs Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the the Kansas City Chiefs to open the first ever Prime Video Thursday Night Football in Kansas City for Week 2.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Christian Covington to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Christian Covington to the active roster from the team's practice squad. To make room for Covington on the active roster, the Chargers waived defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Raiders Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the the Las Vegas Raiders to open the 2022 NFL season in Week 1 at SoFi Stadium.

news

Chargers Elevate Kemon Hall & Richard Rodgers for Week 1

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated cornerback Kemon Hall and tight end Richard Rodgers from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

video

All In: Episode 2 | Football 202

On the second episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the 2022 LA Chargers. With quarterback Justin Herbert entering Year 2 in Joe Lombardi's offensive scheme, the Bolts are set on stacking upon their success in his record-breaking 2021 season and making a run in 2022.

news

5 Things to Watch for in 2nd Episode of 'All In'

Here's a look at key storylines from the second episode of the all-access show

video

Coming Soon | All In Season 2, Episode 2

Get an exclusive look at the LA Chargers as they begin 2022 training camp and prepare to put in work to separate themselves from the pack. Check out episode 2 of All In Season 2 on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com Monday September 5.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Running Back Sony Michel

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed running back Sony Michel. In a corresponding move, the team waived running back Larry Rountree III.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign 14 Players to Practice Squad

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed 14 players to the practice squad.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Reduce Roster to 53 Players

The Los Angeles Chargers today released one player and waived 26, including one with an injury designation.

news

Going the Distance with DeAndre Carter

"I'm trying to make a play out there. I'm trying to be exciting and explosive for our team and the crowd. Big returns are definitely big momentum shifts in the game for your team."

Latest News
Advertising