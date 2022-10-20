James, Mack Leading the Way for Bolts Defense 

Defensive veterans leading the charge

The Chargers took the field on Thursday as they continue preparations for the Seahawks.

The story of Week 6 for the Bolts was the second-half defense, as they shut down the Broncos and held them to only three points in the final two periods and overtime. The unit also held Denver to a season-low 258 total yards.

With a big overhaul of the defense in the offseason, they have had their fair share of flashes through the first six weeks of the season.

Safety Derwin James, Jr. has continued his high-level of play that the team has grown accustomed to, as he leads the team in total tackles (55) and has added a pair of sacks as well. Whether it's close to the line of scrimmage or playing deep, James has been a force wherever he is on the field.

Outside linebacker Khalil Mack has also stepped up in a big way. Leading the team in sacks (6.0) and tackles for loss (7.0), Mack has made his presence known to opposing defensive lines and come up with timely plays.

"That's what you expect from your top players, to step up and perform," said Chargers Defensive Coordinator Renaldo Hill. "Regardless of the situation, those guys play at their best. That's what you expect from those two."

Viewed as leaders on the defensive side, their play has elevated everyone else around them.

"We're going to keep rallying behind those guys and try to take some pressure off of them, but we know that they're going to keep rising to the occasion, as well," Hill said.

While James and Mack have made loud impacts on the defensive side, another veteran, Kyle Van Noy, has provided a lot of value for this team as well.

Lining up at linebacker and also rushing the passer on the edge, Van Noy has shown his versatility all over the field, especially with outside linebacker Joey Bosa out with a groin injury. The team has been able to plug in Van Noy at different spots — something Hill says will continue to happen in order to maximize what he can do.

"I think that's a process, too. You know that you have a guy that can do multiple things and, for us, is still trying to find that groove of where he fits," Hill said. We know that if an injury happens, he can be a plug-and-play guy. We want to be able to highlight the things that he does, as well, being able to express himself on third down, being able to put him behind the ball and be able to plug him, with his size, and be able to get off and separate from blocks."