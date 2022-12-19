Chargers Defense Shines Again in Week 15 Win

The defense is peaking at the right time

The Chargers defense have been tested by two very different offenses in back-to-back weeks — and both times they've delivered.

The Bolts held their opponent under 300 total yards from scrimmage for second straight week, and just the third time this year, as they pulled out a hard-fought 17-14 victory over the Titans.

A physical, tough game was required this week, again without without Derwin James, Jr., Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley credited the defensive mindset as the reason for the two-week hot stretch.

"We have a really good defensive culture right now," Staley said postgame. "We have a lot of guys that believe in each other. What we've had to do is have people step up and play significant roles, and it has brought out the best in them. I really feel like we're playing as a unit."

"Our guys really competed today," Staley later added. "I thought that that was the story of the game, was how our defense played."

The opposing offense that rolled into SoFi on Sunday afternoon was different than the one that the team played last week. In Week 14, the defense prepared for a high-flying, explosive Dolphins offense that had big-play ability through the air.

In Week 15, however, they faced a different challenge — the physical running of Derrick Henry, who came into the week with the second-most rushing yards in the league.

The defensive gameplans changed drastically in terms of approach from one week to the other, but both produced the same results — a win.

The ability to flip from one week to another has been something Staley has talked about since the day he arrived — playing team defense.

"I know that there's still people out, but we got the right guys doing the right jobs and we're playing team defense," Staley said. "Since I've been here, you've heard me say it. Team defense last week against Miami is much different than team defense this week, but we're playing team defense.

"You're seeing all 11 players connected to the gameplan, executing their assignment, their technique and their effort," Staley added. "They're playing with the right energy. I felt like we've played as hard as we've ever played, since I've been here, on defense."

The defense has been able to more than hold their own against different types of offense in recent weeks, a product of the work they put in each week according to outside linebacker Chris Rumph II.

"I think it goes back to every week, we come back ready to face whoever we got that week knowing the challenges they present and going through the gameplan detailed and executing on Sunday," Rumph said. "I think that's what you're seeing from us right now."

Despite the number of injuries that have plagued the defense and team in general, the belief has never wavered within the team. The number of things they've gone through in 15 weeks has led them to this point, and they look to continue to build on it.

"I just think the belief in ourselves, right? The noise, tired of hearing how bad we are," said Sebastian Joseph-Day. "We know we're not bad. Just hearing things and finding a way to fight through that.