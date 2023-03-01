Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Chargers Day 2 Combine Recap

Mar 01, 2023 at 01:36 PM
Omar_Headshot_For_Site
Omar Navarro

Seasonal Content Assistant

Telesco combine

Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis is complete, as anticipation continues to ramp up with player workouts on the horizon.

A day after Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley met with the media, Chargers General Manager Tom Telesco did the media circuit.

Telesco met got the day started with Peter Schrager on NFL Network's "Good Morning Football", as he talked about the combine, new Chargers OC Kellen Moore and more.

The Chargers GM also talked about this year's draft, adding in that he believes there are a lot of good players available in Rounds 1-7.

"There's strengths all the way through, you just got to find them," Telesco told Schrager.

"So, we'll find the right guys, but there's plenty of good players in this draft," Telesco later added. "Just watching some Senior Bowl tape yesterday, there's a lot of good players in this draft. We're excited about it."

The Main Thing

The biggest topic of the day was about longtime Bolts wide receiver Keenan Allen, and Telesco was straightforward about it on Wednesday from the Combine in Indianapolis:

"Keenan Allen isn't going anywhere."

Telesco reiterated his words from his year-end press conference, meaning one of the best wide receivers in Chargers history will still be on the team.

Allen, a 2013 third-round draft pick of the Bolts, is the longest tenured player on the team and his numbers are just as good as anyone in franchise history.

Allen ranks high in the Chargers record books, as he is second in franchise history in receptions (796), third in receiving yards (9,287) and fourth overall in touchdown catches (52).

In his conversation with Schrager, Telesco confirmed what he said to local beat reporters.

"Keenan Allen, to me, he's our Andre Reed. He's our Charlie Joiner," Telesco said, referring to a pair of historically good wide receivers. "He's an incredible football player. We have a great quarterback, we need weapons around him, there's never been any thought of that.

"He's with us, between him, Mike Williams, and Josh Palmer, we think that's a great three receivers for our quarterback," Telesco added. "We got Austin Ekeler at running back, we got an offensive line that can protect. So those are key weapons we need for our quarterback. We're thrilled with Keenan."

Tweet of the Day

Chargers 2021 first-round pick Rashawn Slater burst onto the scene as one of the best left tackles in the NFL just as a rookie. Slater has shown it all on the field so far, including his strength that has made him one of the best young players at one of the premier positions in football.

But his strength should have come to no surprise to anyone, as he put it on display at his Pro Day front squatting 450 pounds for multiple reps.

A Peek Ahead

After a pair of days of settling in and interviews, tomorrow is when the on-field activities begin.

Thursday marks the beginning of the combine workouts, as defensive linemen and linebackers will take the field in the afternoon.

We'll also be on the lookout for various NFL experts to give their takes on what the Bolts should do this offseason and players to watch in the draft.

Bolt Up for 2023!

Secure your 2023 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Celebrate Women's History Month with Jessica Elliott

"A huge inspiration is my mom. My mom balanced a full-time job with a long commute, earned her bachelor's degree while I was in high school. I think I've inherited her work ethic and ambition."

news

NFL Pundits Praise Ansley Move to DC

Chargers.com caught up with NFL analysts in Indianapolis to talk about new defensive coordinator Derrick Ansley

news

Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund to Celebrate Reopening of Team-Renovated Facilities at East Valley Animal Shelter with Adoption Event

The Chargers Impact Fund, along with team partner Lazy Dog Restaurants, will cover adoption fees for the first 20 dogs adopted at the newly-renovated East Valley location.

news

Tom Telesco: "Keenan Allen Isn't Going Anywhere"

The Chargers General Manager said Wednesday that the longtime Chargers wide receiver will continue his career in powder blue

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign 12 Players to Contracts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed the following 12 players to Reserve/Future free agent contracts. 11 of the players finished the 2022 season on the team's practice squad.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Jaguars Wild Card Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday at 5:15pm at TIAA Bank Stadium for the AFC Wild Card Game.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Denver Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Denver Broncos on Sunday at 1:25pm at Empowerfield at Mile High.

video

All In: Episode 9 | Have Pads, Will Hit

On the ninth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on how the Chargers clinched their first playoff spot since 2018. Take a deep dive into the defensive resurgence that powered this postseason push, including how the Bolts stymied two of the most explosive offenses in the league.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Rams Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at 1:25pm at Sofi Stadium.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Colts Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Indianapolis Colts on Monday at 5:15pm at Lucas Oil Stadium.

video

Let's Play: Tre' McKitty vs. Kenneth Murray, Jr. in F1 2021

On this edition of Let's Play, tight end Tre' McKitty and linebacker face off in a race of F1 2021. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

All In: Episode 8 | The Ultimate Competitor

On the eighth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the Chargers young quarterback, Justin Herbert, and learn how his competitive drive has translated to clutch, highlight-worthy plays his whole career, including the Bolts recent win over the Dolphins on Sunday Night Football.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 8

In the latest episode of ALL IN: Season 2 we take a look at the driving force behind the Chargers offense, quarterback Justin Herbert. Episode 8 of All IN is out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Dolphins Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Miami Dolphins for prime time clash on Sunday Night Football.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Raiders Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at 1:25pm at State Farm Stadium.

video

All In: Episode 7 | On The Edge

On the seventh episode of ALL IN Season 2, learn about Khalil Mack's journey to the Chargers and his fight to prove his doubters wrong as the veteran edge rusher holds down the Bolts defense after Joey Bosa is sidelined with a groin injury.

video

Let's Play: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs Morgan Fox in NHL 22

On this edition of Let's Play, defensive linemen Sebastian Joseph-Day and Morgan Fox face off in NHL 22. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 7

Get an inside look into what makes Khalil Mack one of the greatest EDGE rushers in the NFL on the latest episode of All In Season 2, out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Cardinals Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at 1:05pm at State Farm Stadium.

video

Let's Play: Zion Johnson vs. Jamaree Salyer in NBA 2K21

On the latest edition of Let's Play, Zion Johnson & Jamaree Salyer go head-to-head in a game of NBA 2K21. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers rookies. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Bolt Up: Chiefs vs Chargers Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs for Sunday Night Football in Week 11 at SoFi Stadium.

video

All In: Episode 6 | No Flinch

On the sixth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the LA Chargers' gritty 2022 season as they power through a slew of injuries to a 5-3 record and the mentality Head Coach Brandon Staley has instilled in his team.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 6

Follow the Chargers' resilient journey through the adversity of their 2022 season so far on the latest episode of All In Season 2, out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs 49ers Hype Video

The Chargers visit the 49ers for a primetime battle on Sunday Night Football.

video

Between 2 Kegs: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs. Shawne Merriman

Do you think you can win in a fight against Mike Tyson? If the WWE called you to perform at Wrestlemania would you go? On this episode we get to find out more with Shawne Merriman and Sebastian Joseph-Day over a game of Between 2 Kegs, presented by Bud Light

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Falcons Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9 at Mercedes Benz Stadium.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Keelan Doss to Active Roster; Place Donald Parham Jr. on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Keelan Doss to the active roster from the team's practice squad and placed tight end Donald Parham Jr., on Reserve/Injured. In addition, Los Angeles activated kicker Cameron Dicker and cornerback Kemon Hall from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

video

Let's Play: DeAndre Carter vs. Gerald Everett in Madden 23

On the latest edition of Let's Play, DeAndre Carter & Gerald Everett go head-to-head for a game of Madden 23. See who wins the matchup between these two LA Chargers playmakers. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Bolt Up: Seahawks vs Chargers Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 7 at SoFi Stadium.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Michael Bandy to Active Roster; Place Joshua Kelley on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Michael Bandy to the active roster from the team's practice squad and placed running back Joshua Kelley on Reserve/Injured. The team also elevated kicker Taylor Bertolet from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

video

All In: Episode 5 | The Breaking Point

On the fifth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go behind running back Joshua Kelley's emergence as the complementary back to RB1 Austin Ekeler and how the Chargers kickstarted their run game after the first three weeks of the season.

video

Let's Play: Breiden Fehoko vs. Christian Covington in NHL 22

On the latest edition of Let's Play, Breiden Fehoko & Christian Covington go head-to-head for a game of NHL 22. See who wins the matchup between these two LA Chargers defensive ends. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Broncos Hype Video

The Chargers return home for a primetime clash with the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football.

Latest News
Advertising