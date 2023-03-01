Chargers Day 2 Combine Recap

The Chargers GM also talked about this year's draft, adding in that he believes there are a lot of good players available in Rounds 1-7.

"There's strengths all the way through, you just got to find them," Telesco told Schrager.

"So, we'll find the right guys, but there's plenty of good players in this draft," Telesco later added. "Just watching some Senior Bowl tape yesterday, there's a lot of good players in this draft. We're excited about it."

The Main Thing

The biggest topic of the day was about longtime Bolts wide receiver Keenan Allen, and Telesco was straightforward about it on Wednesday from the Combine in Indianapolis:

"Keenan Allen isn't going anywhere."

Telesco reiterated his words from his year-end press conference, meaning one of the best wide receivers in Chargers history will still be on the team.

Allen, a 2013 third-round draft pick of the Bolts, is the longest tenured player on the team and his numbers are just as good as anyone in franchise history.

Allen ranks high in the Chargers record books, as he is second in franchise history in receptions (796), third in receiving yards (9,287) and fourth overall in touchdown catches (52).

In his conversation with Schrager, Telesco confirmed what he said to local beat reporters.

"Keenan Allen, to me, he's our Andre Reed. He's our Charlie Joiner," Telesco said, referring to a pair of historically good wide receivers. "He's an incredible football player. We have a great quarterback, we need weapons around him, there's never been any thought of that.

"He's with us, between him, Mike Williams, and Josh Palmer, we think that's a great three receivers for our quarterback," Telesco added. "We got Austin Ekeler at running back, we got an offensive line that can protect. So those are key weapons we need for our quarterback. We're thrilled with Keenan."

Tweet of the Day

Chargers 2021 first-round pick Rashawn Slater burst onto the scene as one of the best left tackles in the NFL just as a rookie. Slater has shown it all on the field so far, including his strength that has made him one of the best young players at one of the premier positions in football.