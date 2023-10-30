5 Takeaways: Bolts Dominate Bears for Week 8 Primetime Win

The Chargers are 3-4 after a dominating performance against Chicago on Sunday Night Football.

The Bolts were strong from start to finish in all three phases on the way to a 30-13 win.

Here are five takeaways from Week 8:

1. A total team effort

This was the win the Chargers had been searching for.

An all-around team effort for 60 minutes that left little doubt who the better team on the field was.

"I was really excited for the guys," said Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley. "I thought that we had our best week of practice. I thought that our guys really came out fresh and focused. I thought that we played like it today and we need to build off of it.

Staley later added: "We've been in search for a game like this. I felt like our guys really earned it in all three phases. From the first practice of the week to the last whistle, I thought that our guys really played together and played the right way that gets you a win like that."

"That's what I'm talking about … complementary football," said Derwin James, Jr. "That's the kind of football we want to play."

Offensively, Justin Herbert led a unit that put up 350-plus yards for the fourth time this season. Austin Ekeler had 123 total yards from scrimmage as the offense scored points on their first five possessions.

Defensively, the Bolts forced a pair of takeaways as James and Ja'Sir Taylor intercepted Bears rookie quarterback Tyson Bagent. The Chargers also denied Chicago on a trio of fourth-down stops, including a pair of fourth-and-1 tries.

And special teams played a role, too, as kicker Cameron Dicker nailed three field goals from 43, 46 and 53 yards out. JK Scott punted just twice on the night.

The all-around performance was on display before and after halftime, as the Bolts double dipped for 10 points.

Donald Parham, Jr. caught an 11-yard touchdown pass with only four seconds left before halftime to give the Chargers a 24-7 lead at the break.

The Bolts, who won the toss and deferred to the second half, took the ball after halftime and added to their lead on Dicker's 53-yard field goal.

"We kind of finished the 2-minute before the half with a big-time score, then came out in that middle-eight portion and had a 7-minute drive," Staley said. "I know it finished in a field goal, but that 10-nothing in the middle-eight was important in this game.

"I just thought that our guys played fresh and I felt like they played with energy, and it was in all three phases," Staley added.

All in all, it was the Bolts most complete performance of the season. And one of the best overall games in recent years.

"I think every win is important. But this one, we saw all three phases get after if — special teams, offense, defense. I think that's what we needed," Herbert said. "That gives us the confidence going forward.