Ekeler Leads Bolts Offense with 3-Touchdown Performance

Salyer steady in NFL debut

Week 4 proved to be a big week in the life of rookie offensive lineman Jamaree Slayer. With starting left tackle Rashawn Slater officially added to Injured Reserve earlier this week, the Bolts were in need of a new left tackle.

Staley announced Wednesday that Salyer would make his NFL debut as the Bolts starting left tackle in Week 4.

In Slayer's debut he not only stepped up with little reps at left tackle, but he stood strong in his first NFL test. The offensive line as a whole had a strong outing, allowing zero sacks as veteran center Corey Linsley returned as well.

Ekeler took notice of the rookie's performance in protecting quarterback Justin Herbert and blocking in the run game.

"The rookie coming in and holding it down," Ekeler said. "For the most part he was holding it down, helping him chip just making sure, but he was solid.

"Really good to see, for him stepping in and playing at a high level. Looking for him to do it again now," Ekeler added.

Herbert also had high praise for Salyer, calling his performance "outstanding" during his post-game press conference.

"He stepped in there and I felt the time that I had back in the pocket. For a guy to be able to step up, first NFL game, first time playing, I thought he did an incredible job," Herbert said.

After the game, Staley gave Slayer one of two game balls for his performance and noted the type of player he showed he is in his first test as a NFL starter.

"He's a stud, calm, poised, strong. His teammates did a great job for [Jamaree] too. I'm really proud of [Jamaree]. He can build off it," Staley said. "He's really hard on himself.