Chargers Announce Trio of Transactions

The Los Angeles Chargers announced a trio of transactions on Tuesday as they prepare for a pivotal primetime showdown vs. the Kansas City Chiefs.

The team formally placed RB Andre Williams on the reserve-injured list with a wrist injury. Head Coach Anthony Lynn announced on Monday that Williams injured it on his final snap in Sunday's win over the Washington Redskins. Taking his place on the active roster is defensive end Isaac Rochell, who appeared in the team's season opener before spending the past 13 weeks on the practice squad. Finally, the Chargers signed former Tampa Bay Buccaneers RB Russell Hansbrough to the practice squad.

In his fourth season out of Boston College, Williams appeared in eight games for the Bolts this year. He carried the ball nine times for 25 yards while serving as a key special teams contributor.

A seventh-round pick by the Chargers in April out of Notre Dame, Rochell logged one tackle in limited action Week 1 against the Denver Broncos. A causality of a numbers game up front, he was waived when the team had to make room for DE Tenny Palepoi's return, ending up on the Bolts' practice squad. The rookie appeared in 49 games over his career at Notre Dame, totaling 167 tackles, 22 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks.