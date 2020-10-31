Los Angeles Chargers Announce Roster Moves

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed running back Troymaine Pope and center/guard Cole Toner to the active roster. The team also activated tackle Trey Pipkins III from Reserve/COVID-19 and wide receiver Jason Moore from the practice squad. Los Angeles signed tight end Matt Sokol to the practice squad.
Pope has appeared in 20 career games, including two this season with the Chargers. He hauled in a 13-yard touchdown pass last season at Miami for his first career score, helping the team to a 30-10 victory. Over his career, Pope posted 70 rushing yards and returned 14 kickoffs for 288 yards.
Toner has spent time with the Chargers in four seasons, doing so on the active roster throughout the 2018 season. He was selected in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft by Arizona, becoming the 15th Harvard player drafted in the common draft era (since 1967).
A second-year player, Pipkins has appeared in 19 career games with six starts for the Bolts. This season, he has played in six games and started the team's last three contests at right tackle. Pipkins, a third-round pick in 2019, was the second player in history drafted out of Sioux Falls.
Originally signed as an undrafted free agent out of Findlay last year, Moore has appeared in 11 career games for the Bolts. Moore recorded two receptions for 43 yards (21.5 avg.) in his NFL debut last season against Pittsburgh.
Sokol returns to the Bolts after spending parts of 2019 on the practice squad for the Chargers and Jacksonville. He spent the offseason with the Detroit Lions and was most recently on Detroit's practice squad.