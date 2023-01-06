Final Thoughts: Bolts Locked In on Broncos, Not Other Games

2. Ekeler striving for 20 TDs (again)

Austin Ekeler could hit rare air in the regular-season finale.

The Bolts running back has 18 total touchdowns just season and is just two away from 20, a hallowed number that has been hit just 32 times in NFL history.

One of those instances was a year ago, when Ekeler had 20 total scores, including a dozen on the ground.

Ekeler this week said he's hopeful he can make it back-to-back seasons with 20 scores.

"That one definitely has some weight behind it. Obviously, I just want to score more touchdowns. The number doesn't necessarily matter. I just want to score," ekeler said. "In this case, it's like I had 20 last year. I am so close this year. I think it would be pretty special to be able to look back on my career and say I had two back-to-back seasons where I had 20 touchdowns.

"There is definitely some value in that as far as for me down the road. If it happens, I don't know, but we'll see," Ekeler added. You never know with these games, but definitely something that is on my mind like it always is, getting in the end zone. But, definitely want to get in there twice."

If Ekeler does hit that mark, he'll be the first player to do so since Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson did so in 2005 and 2006.

We'll see Sunday if Ekeler can get there, but his teammates and coaches are still in awe of what he's been able to do these past two seasons.

"It's wild because he's just so elite. You see a lot of guys across the league get some much recognition with All-Pros and Pro Bowls, and he's a guy that should be in that conversation," running back Joshua Kelley said. "He's probably the most complete back in football right now. Running, catching, all the stuff we see him do on film is crazy.

"For me, honestly, it's just a pleasure to really watch and learn from him," Kelley added. "I don't know how long I'm going to play with him but there's a lot of things I've taken from his game and seen how he approaches the mental side of football. It's been really dope to see. Him breaking records and getting those touchdowns, it's not a coincidence."

3. A final tune-up for the offense

The Bolts offense is coming off one of its best performances of the season against the Rams.

The unit racked up 431 total yards, including 192 on the ground, while scoring 31 points for the second-highest point total of the season so far.

And with one game to go before the playoffs, Chargers Offensive Coordinator Joe Lombardi wants to see the offense stacked strong performances together.

"I think that we played well. I think that factored into a lot of things, whether it was a score, no negative plays, more rushing yards, all of those things," Lombardi said. "Hopefully, we can continue to do that. I think the margin of error between a game like that and a game where, maybe, you score 17 points, is just one or two plays.

"We just have to keep pressing and playing consistently, taking it one play at a time — not think that we've found any great answers because we had one good game," Lombardi added. "We just have to keep going back to work and trusting the process and getting after it."

Justin Herbert on Friday said he likes the direction the offense has been headed in over the past few games.

"I think there's a lot of things we've been able to clean up over the past couple of weeks," Herbert said. "As long as we're watching the film and getting better and being honest and real with ourselves ... we feel really comfortable with the talent we have.

"If I can just keep getting them the ball, limit turnovers, convert on third downs — do the same thing week-in and week-out — we feel like we've gotten better," Herbert added.

One area to focus on, he said, was the red zone. The Bolts will get a tough test there, as Denver's red-zone defense is tied for fourth overall at 48.84 percent.