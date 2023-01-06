Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Final Thoughts: Bolts Locked In on Broncos, Not Other Games

Jan 06, 2023 at 03:15 PM
IMG_3902
Eric Smith

Senior Writer

FT

Welcome to Week 18.

Here are five final thoughts ahead of the Chargers-Broncos matchup:

1. Chargers keeping sharp mindset ahead of Week 18

Count Derwin James, Jr., among the Bolts who can't wait for some playoff football.

"It feels amazing. Since my rookie year, we haven't been there," James said. "Sometimes you can take making the playoffs for granted.

"Just being in the league, and this being my fifth season, and only going once … that should tell you a lot," James added. "We're very grateful."

But the Bolts work isn't finished yet, not with one game left in the regular season.

The Chargers enter Week 18's road game against the Broncos with a 10-6 record and in the No. 5 seed.

The Bolts can secure that spot with a win in Denver, locking them into a Wild Card round game against the AFC South champion.

However, if the Ravens lose Sunday to the Bengals — and that game will likely be decided before the Chargers game begins — then the Bolts would also be the fifth seed.

So yes, there's a chance the Chargers rest players if they know their Week 18 game won't affect seeding.

But the Bolts won't know that until late, meaning they also must prepare to win if necessary.

"We've got to approach it just like we approached the last one," James said. "It's a game that requires us to be at our best. We have to go win.

"It doesn't matter if we've clinched or didn't clinch," James added. "If it's a football game and we're suiting up and they're locking the gates, we have to go win. That's our mindset and my mindset as a player."

Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley said Friday that his team's approach will be determined as scenarios unfold and play out Sunday afternoon.

"It's going to happen how it happens," Staley said. "We're aware of that now and we know that we'll know what's going on before we play.

"But any type of competitor knows the mindset has got to be on your opponent," Staley added. "We're going to play the Denver Broncos, and our mind can't be in two places. That's not how competition works. Our full focus is going to be on Denver and playing our best football."

2. Ekeler striving for 20 TDs (again)

Austin Ekeler could hit rare air in the regular-season finale.

The Bolts running back has 18 total touchdowns just season and is just two away from 20, a hallowed number that has been hit just 32 times in NFL history.

One of those instances was a year ago, when Ekeler had 20 total scores, including a dozen on the ground.

Ekeler this week said he's hopeful he can make it back-to-back seasons with 20 scores.

"That one definitely has some weight behind it. Obviously, I just want to score more touchdowns. The number doesn't necessarily matter. I just want to score," ekeler said. "In this case, it's like I had 20 last year. I am so close this year. I think it would be pretty special to be able to look back on my career and say I had two back-to-back seasons where I had 20 touchdowns.

"There is definitely some value in that as far as for me down the road. If it happens, I don't know, but we'll see," Ekeler added. You never know with these games, but definitely something that is on my mind like it always is, getting in the end zone. But, definitely want to get in there twice."

If Ekeler does hit that mark, he'll be the first player to do so since Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson did so in 2005 and 2006.

We'll see Sunday if Ekeler can get there, but his teammates and coaches are still in awe of what he's been able to do these past two seasons.

"It's wild because he's just so elite. You see a lot of guys across the league get some much recognition with All-Pros and Pro Bowls, and he's a guy that should be in that conversation," running back Joshua Kelley said. "He's probably the most complete back in football right now. Running, catching, all the stuff we see him do on film is crazy.

"For me, honestly, it's just a pleasure to really watch and learn from him," Kelley added. "I don't know how long I'm going to play with him but there's a lot of things I've taken from his game and seen how he approaches the mental side of football. It's been really dope to see. Him breaking records and getting those touchdowns, it's not a coincidence."

3. A final tune-up for the offense

The Bolts offense is coming off one of its best performances of the season against the Rams.

The unit racked up 431 total yards, including 192 on the ground, while scoring 31 points for the second-highest point total of the season so far.

And with one game to go before the playoffs, Chargers Offensive Coordinator Joe Lombardi wants to see the offense stacked strong performances together.

"I think that we played well. I think that factored into a lot of things, whether it was a score, no negative plays, more rushing yards, all of those things," Lombardi said. "Hopefully, we can continue to do that. I think the margin of error between a game like that and a game where, maybe, you score 17 points, is just one or two plays.

"We just have to keep pressing and playing consistently, taking it one play at a time — not think that we've found any great answers because we had one good game," Lombardi added. "We just have to keep going back to work and trusting the process and getting after it."

Justin Herbert on Friday said he likes the direction the offense has been headed in over the past few games.

"I think there's a lot of things we've been able to clean up over the past couple of weeks," Herbert said. "As long as we're watching the film and getting better and being honest and real with ourselves ... we feel really comfortable with the talent we have.

"If I can just keep getting them the ball, limit turnovers, convert on third downs — do the same thing week-in and week-out — we feel like we've gotten better," Herbert added.

One area to focus on, he said, was the red zone. The Bolts will get a tough test there, as Denver's red-zone defense is tied for fourth overall at 48.84 percent.

"Continuing to execute in the red zone is huge for us," Herbert said. "

4. Bosa ready for more reps

Joey Bosa played 25 snaps on Sunday in his first action since Week 3.

But the outside linebacker said it was a "rough outing" in his return to the field.

Bosa revealed this week that he came down with food poisoning Saturday and wasn't 100 percent during the game.

"Other than that, my groin felt good," Bosa said. "But mind was just kind of somewhere else so I wasn't worried about my groin as much."

Bosa, who said he battled dehydration and other issues, said it was tough to judge how he did given the tough circumstances.

"I'll get a better picture of it this weekend. But I did get 25 plays in, and they were pretty intense," Bosa said. "Based on my conditioning and everything, and obviously getting pads on is a different deal, but I think I'll definitely be good to go."

Staley said: "I was proud of the way he battled through [food poisoning]. Now I think we're probably going to get a more accurate picture of where he's at."

Bosa said he expects to see more reps against the Broncos and noted he's ready for his first postseason appearance since 2018, when he was dealing with a foot injury.

"I'm feeling much better and much more confidence going into games than I did that year," Bosa said. "But it's exciting to get an opportunity. I'm talking to my brother yesterday and he's worn down from a whole season of grinding. I'm like, 'Oh, I don't feel too bad. What's the big deal?'

"It's definitely a unique thing being kind of fresh," Bosa added.

5. Not worried about the weather

Sunday's high will be 46 degrees in Denver, marking the coldest game the Chargers have played in this season.

The Bolts know they will be on the road for at least one playoff game and could end up in a cold-weather climate at some point.

Staley isn't worried about the weather at all.

"Non-factor," Staley said. "Pro players play where they are supposed to play. We're excited to compete."

One person who may be affected in kicker Cameron Dicker, who said Friday that colder conditions can affect the ball.

"Ball gets harder, doesn't usually fly as far in colder situations," Dicker said. "If it's windy, then obviously you play all that. The day of the game, you kind of figure out as you're hitting [during warmups]."

Bolt Up for 2023!

Secure your 2022 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Chargers Fully Focused on 5th Seed Ahead of Week 18 Finale

"Our approach is definitely going to get shot to win this ballgame and play as well as we can play heading into the playoffs. I think that there's certainly an advantage to be in the No. 5 seed."

news

5 Takeaways: Bolts Show Complete Offensive Performance Against Rams

"I think that performance is more indicative of the group that we have on offense. I think you saw kind of a complete performance by our group from start to finish."

news

Bolts Plan to Activate Joey Bosa off IR for Week 17

"We didn't want to designate him to return if we feel like he wasn't capable of going out there and performing. Looked good in the practices ... excited to see him compete."

news

Chargers Have Plenty at Stake in Final 2 Weeks

"We want to create the type of confidence within our football team that we are playing our best or we feel like there is a vibe here where we can beat anybody because of how we are playing."

news

5 Takeaways: Chargers Celebrate Playoff Berth, Know Plenty of Work Remains

"This is just the beginning. This is not our final goal. We expected to be at this point."

news

Final Thoughts: Chargers Are Playoff-Bound with Win Monday Night

"Nothing is better than December football. That's when you see which teams are really going to push through and make the playoffs."

news

Bolts Focused on Themselves Ahead of Possible Playoff Clinch

"You're aware of what's going on in the NFL. I think what we're most aware of is what is happening with our team ... what we have to focus on is our team and the improvements."

news

5 Takeaways: Herbert Plays Hero Again in Bolts Thriller

"He barked at our guys and said, 'I got it. I got it, fellas. You just give us a chance, and we got it.' That's what you want from your triggerman, and that's why I'm proud of him."

news

Final Thoughts: Bolts Vying for Playoff Spot in Final Month

Chargers are 7-6 and prepared to make postseason push in final four games

news

How the Chargers Defense Stymied Miami's Top Passing Offense

Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley also provided updates on the potential returns of both Joey Bosa and Rashawn Slater

news

5 Takeaways: Herbert Plays Like Superstar, Bolts Defense Shuts Down Dolphins

Chargers move to 7-6 and into final AFC playoff spot after solid primetime win over Dolphins in Week 14

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.

video

All In: Episode 9 | Have Pads, Will Hit

On the ninth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on how the Chargers clinched their first playoff spot since 2018. Take a deep dive into the defensive resurgence that powered this postseason push, including how the Bolts stymied two of the most explosive offenses in the league.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Rams Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at 1:25pm at Sofi Stadium.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Colts Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Indianapolis Colts on Monday at 5:15pm at Lucas Oil Stadium.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Titans Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at 1:25pm at Sofi Stadium.

video

Let's Play: Tre' McKitty vs. Kenneth Murray, Jr. in F1 2021

On this edition of Let's Play, tight end Tre' McKitty and linebacker face off in a race of F1 2021. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

All In: Episode 8 | The Ultimate Competitor

On the eighth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the Chargers young quarterback, Justin Herbert, and learn how his competitive drive has translated to clutch, highlight-worthy plays his whole career, including the Bolts recent win over the Dolphins on Sunday Night Football.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 8

In the latest episode of ALL IN: Season 2 we take a look at the driving force behind the Chargers offense, quarterback Justin Herbert. Episode 8 of All IN is out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Dolphins Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Miami Dolphins for prime time clash on Sunday Night Football.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Raiders Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at 1:25pm at State Farm Stadium.

video

All In: Episode 7 | On The Edge

On the seventh episode of ALL IN Season 2, learn about Khalil Mack's journey to the Chargers and his fight to prove his doubters wrong as the veteran edge rusher holds down the Bolts defense after Joey Bosa is sidelined with a groin injury.

video

Let's Play: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs Morgan Fox in NHL 22

On this edition of Let's Play, defensive linemen Sebastian Joseph-Day and Morgan Fox face off in NHL 22. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 7

Get an inside look into what makes Khalil Mack one of the greatest EDGE rushers in the NFL on the latest episode of All In Season 2, out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Cardinals Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at 1:05pm at State Farm Stadium.

video

Let's Play: Zion Johnson vs. Jamaree Salyer in NBA 2K21

On the latest edition of Let's Play, Zion Johnson & Jamaree Salyer go head-to-head in a game of NBA 2K21. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers rookies. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Bolt Up: Chiefs vs Chargers Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs for Sunday Night Football in Week 11 at SoFi Stadium.

video

All In: Episode 6 | No Flinch

On the sixth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the LA Chargers' gritty 2022 season as they power through a slew of injuries to a 5-3 record and the mentality Head Coach Brandon Staley has instilled in his team.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 6

Follow the Chargers' resilient journey through the adversity of their 2022 season so far on the latest episode of All In Season 2, out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs 49ers Hype Video

The Chargers visit the 49ers for a primetime battle on Sunday Night Football.

video

Between 2 Kegs: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs. Shawne Merriman

Do you think you can win in a fight against Mike Tyson? If the WWE called you to perform at Wrestlemania would you go? On this episode we get to find out more with Shawne Merriman and Sebastian Joseph-Day over a game of Between 2 Kegs, presented by Bud Light

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Falcons Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9 at Mercedes Benz Stadium.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Keelan Doss to Active Roster; Place Donald Parham Jr. on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Keelan Doss to the active roster from the team's practice squad and placed tight end Donald Parham Jr., on Reserve/Injured. In addition, Los Angeles activated kicker Cameron Dicker and cornerback Kemon Hall from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Jeremiah Attaochu; Place J.C. Jackson on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed outside linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu. In a corresponding move, the team placed cornerback J.C. Jackson on Reserve/Injured.

video

Let's Play: DeAndre Carter vs. Gerald Everett in Madden 23

On the latest edition of Let's Play, DeAndre Carter & Gerald Everett go head-to-head for a game of Madden 23. See who wins the matchup between these two LA Chargers playmakers. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Bolt Up: Seahawks vs Chargers Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 7 at SoFi Stadium.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Michael Bandy to Active Roster; Place Joshua Kelley on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Michael Bandy to the active roster from the team's practice squad and placed running back Joshua Kelley on Reserve/Injured. The team also elevated kicker Taylor Bertolet from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

video

All In: Episode 5 | The Breaking Point

On the fifth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go behind running back Joshua Kelley's emergence as the complementary back to RB1 Austin Ekeler and how the Chargers kickstarted their run game after the first three weeks of the season.

video

Let's Play: Breiden Fehoko vs. Christian Covington in NHL 22

On the latest edition of Let's Play, Breiden Fehoko & Christian Covington go head-to-head for a game of NHL 22. See who wins the matchup between these two LA Chargers defensive ends. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Broncos Hype Video

The Chargers return home for a primetime clash with the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Michael Bandy and Foster Sarell

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Michael Bandy and tackle Foster Sarell from the practice squad for Monday's game.

Latest News
Advertising